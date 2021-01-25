Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2021) - BELGRAVIA HARTFORD CAPITAL INC. (CSE: BLGV) ("Belgravia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its investment in the Currie Gold Project and the appointment of Mehdi Azodi, President & CEO of Belgravia, as Executive Chairman of the Board of Autumn Resources Inc. ("Autumn Resources").

Highlights

Autumn Resources has completed a private financing and signed a definitive option agreement (the " Option Agreement ") to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Currie Gold property (the " Property ").

") to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Currie Gold property (the " "). Belgravia has made an investment in the development of the Property to include share ownership of 69% on a partially-diluted basis.

Belgravia will commit up to $1,000,000 additional working capital to Autumn Resources for future exploration and development purposes.

Mehdi Azodi has been named Executive Chairman of the Autumn Resources Board of Directors.

Mehdi Azodi, President and CEO of Belgravia stated: "We have built, over the years, an investment portfolio which has grown organically and enabled Belgravia the opportunity for greater diversification and growth exposure. Autumn Resources is the first expansion opportunity for Belgravia to own a larger piece of an operating asset in a sector we feel bullish towards. Belgravia will continue to hold significant ownership in various public and other private holding as well seek other assets which Belgravia will secure upon strict due diligence."

Property Highlights

43-101 Technical Report

J. Garry Clark, P.Geo. and Joerg Kleinboeck, P.Geo. of Clark Exploration Consulting Inc ("Clark Exploration") were retained by Autumn Resources to produce a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report (the "Technical Report"), currently classified as a "historical estimate," for the Currie Gold Property. The authors believe this is a property of merit.

Location and Mining Claims

The Property is located 10 km southwest of the town of Matheson, Ontario and 40 kilometers east of Timmins, Ontario, Canada. in Currie and Egan Townships, Porcupine Mining Division.

The Property lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Northeastern Ontario and lies along the contact between the Tisdale and Blake River assemblages. The area is also situated between the Destor-Porcupine Fault and Cadillac-Larder Break.

The Property consists of 131 mining and/or boundary claims totaling approximately 2,620 hectares.

Infrastructure

Direct road access by well-maintained, rear round gravel roads extending southwards from Highway 101.

The local community of Timmins offers all the services for exploration and mine production both underground and open pit.

Timmins has a modern airport, and it is connected to the province's major network of highways including the Trans-Canada Highway.

The Property is fully permitted.

Geology

The work completed to date on the Currie Gold Property has defined an anomalous gold-silver-base metal zone that has a strike length of over 250 metres.

Timmins is also host to the Kidd Creek mine, a polymetallic mine containing zinc, copper, gold and silver, owned and operated by Xstrata.

Abitibi Greenstone geological belt is host to numerous operating mines and mineralized (gold-silver-base metal) zones. It should be noted that results/resources on adjacent or similar properties are not necessarily indicative of what may be expected from the current program.

The Property exhibits anomalous gold and silver mineralization and lies in one of the most prolific metallogenic Archean greenstone belts. Further exploration of the Property is required to determine the economic potential.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by J. Garry Clark, P.Geo. and Joerg Kleinboeck, P.Geo., each of whom is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 regulations and is a consultant of the Company.

About Belgravia

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is a Canadian publically traded investment holding company which invests in public and private companies in legal jurisdictions and under the rule of law. Belgravia and its investments are high risk business ventures and expose shareholders to financial risks.

For more information, please visit www.belgraviahartford.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding planned investment activities & related returns, the timing for completion of research and development activities, the potential value of royalties, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, changes in market trends, the completion, results and timing of research undertaken by the Company, risks associated with resource assets, the impact of general economic conditions, commodity prices, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory, environmental, and governmental approvals, and the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

