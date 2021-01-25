Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2021) - CVR Medical Corp. (TSXV: CVM) (OTC: CRRVF) ("CVR Medical" or the "Company" or "we") a Canadian listed and US based healthcare company in the medical device market is pleased to share a message from new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Michael Rhodes:

I am delighted to be offered the opportunity to lead CVR Medical Corp. as we focus on getting our Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS) into the hands of primary care doctors so that patients at risk of ischemic stroke can be diagnosed earlier, helping to save lives and improve quality of life. The Board of Directors have worked diligently to restructure the business and my primary focus from day one is to create the team and drive the actions needed for a new De Novo submission at the earliest opportunity.

I've had the advantage of working closely with the CSS engineering team and the regulatory consultants as a consultant to CVR Global during the original FDA application process and this has provided me with first-hand knowledge of the CSS device and its regulatory status. The FDA provided excellent feedback after the original De Novo submission and, to ensure ongoing alignment with the FDA and eliminate any potential ambiguity, I intend to use the FDA Q-Submission program to ensure that our response and plans to action their feedback is designed to meet FDA expectations from the outset. The project scope and timeline will quickly follow.

It has been a little over 2-years since the original CSS De Novo submission and there is still no medical device on the market readily available to help primary care doctors evaluate at risk patients for carotid arterial stenosis. With stroke accounting for approximately 1 of every 19 deaths in the United States and total direct medical stroke-related costs projected to more than double to $94.3 billion by 2035, I believe that the CSS is uniquely positioned to solve the technical challenge and fulfill the urgent need to diagnose patients earlier.

During the same period, we have seen new technologies gain a foothold and influence user expectations in the ultrasound arena. Unlike the CSS, these ultrasound products are not available for asymptomatic, at risk patients, but they have created greater interest in sonography which is to our advantage. They have also changed the form factor with increasing use of highly portable smartphone-based products, and we will thoroughly explore the market opportunity for smartphone or similar derivatives of the CSS for next generation products along with additional revenue streams such as software subscription. Achieving FDA clearance for the existing fully integrated cart-based CSS will pave the way for 510(k) submissions for future derivatives.

CVR Medical Corp. is a healthcare company that operates in the medical device industry focused on the commercialization of its disruptive, proprietary Carotid Stenotic Scan device ("CSS"). The CSS is a diagnostic tool that encompasses subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology. The CSS is a patented device designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis.

