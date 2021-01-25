Lucintel: Growth Opportunities in the Global Aerospace Lightning Strike Protection Market 2020-2025

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global aerospace lightning strike protection market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, regional, and military aircraft markets. The global aerospace lightning strike protection market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 2% to 4% from 2019 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing penetration of composites in aircraft programs, growth in aircraft deliveries, and aviation regulations and certification standards regarding the use of Lightning Strike Protection (LSP) in aircraft.

To download report brochure, please go to https://www.lucintel.com/aerospace-lightning-strike-protection-market.aspx and click "report brochure" tab from the menu.

In this market, various types of LSP, such as expanded foil, interwoven wires, metallized fabrics and fibers, coating and painting, and lightning diverter strips are used for lighting protection of the aircraft. Lucintel forecasts that the expanded foil will remain the largest segment by value and by volume due to increasing usage of expanded foil in new aircraft, such as B787 and A350XWB. Expanded foil also provides higher conductivity, lightweight, low cost, better formability and corrosion resistance, as well as a good surface finish.

North America will remain the largest region by value and by volume during the forecast period due to the highest number of aircraft delivery and production in this region.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of light weight LSP materials, nano-enhanced lightning strike protection, and replacing metals structures with composites. Dexmet Corporation, GKD Gebr. Kufferath AG, and Astroseal Products Mfg. Inc. are among the major suppliers of LSP materials.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global aerospace LSP market by type and region and has prepared comprehensive research report titled, "Growth Opportunities in the Global Aerospace LSP Market 2020-2025: Trends, Forecast, and Market Analysis." This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy, as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global aerospace LSP market by type and region as follows:

By Type (Value ($ million) and Volume (million sq. ft.) from 2014 to 2025):

Expanded Foil

Interwoven Wire

Coating and Painting

Metallized Fabrics and Fibers

Lightning Diverter Strips

Others

By Region (Value ($ million) and Volume (million sq. ft.) from 2014 to 2025):

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

This 131 - page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link helpdesk@lucintel.com.

About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global management consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. It offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysis, growth consulting, M&A, and due diligence services to executives and key decision-makers in a variety of industries. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com.

Brandon Fitzgerald

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: brandon.fitzgerald@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Cell: 303.775.0751

Related reports

Titanium in the Global Aerospace Industry Report:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/aerospace-titanium-market.aspx

Composites in the Aerospace Interior Market Report:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/aircraft-interior-composites-market.aspx

Composites in the Aerospace Market Report:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/composites-in-aerospace-market.aspx

Growth Opportunities for Ceramic Matrix Composites in the Global Aerospace Industry:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/cmc-in-aerospace-industry-2017.aspx

Growth Opportunities in the Global Aerospace Foam Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/aerospace-foam-market-2017-2022.aspx

Growth Opportunities in the Global Aerospace Maintenance Chemical Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/maintenance-chemicals-global-aerospace-market-2021.aspx

Growth Opportunities for Superalloys in the Global Aerospace Industry:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/superalloys-in-the-global-aerospace-industry-2020.aspx

Growth Opportunities in the Global Aerospace Insulation market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/insulation-in-aerospace-market-2020.aspx

Growth Opportunities for Coatings in the Global Aerospace Industry:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/coatings-in-aerospace-market-2020.aspx

SOURCE: Lucintel

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/625714/Growth-Opportunities-in-the-Global-Aerospace-Lightning-Strike-Protection-Market-2020-2025