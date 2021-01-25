Annual Award Recognizes the Most Significant Contributor to Canada's Innovative Healthcare Industry

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2021) - Bloom Burton & Co. ("Bloom Burton") is excited to announce the launch of the 2021 Bloom Burton Award and the Bloom Burton Award Gala event to be held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Bestowed annually, the Bloom Burton Award honours an individual scientist, inventor, executive, entrepreneur, industry leader, investor or policy maker who made the greatest contribution to Canada's innovative healthcare industry in the previous year. Nominees will be accepted from any of the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic/imaging, research instrumentation, consumer health, services or healthcare IT sectors, and equal consideration will be given to contributions across any stage of development - from discovery to commercial end markets. The Bloom Burton Award recognizes the individual for their specific, significant contribution from the previous year.

The Bloom Burton Award winner will be chosen by an esteemed panel of judges, all of whom are respected international leaders in healthcare investment, entrepreneurship and journalism:

Michael Altman, Managing Director, Perceptive Advisors

Christopher Arendt, Head of Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit, Takeda

Karen Bernstein, Co-Founder and Chairman, BioCentury Inc.

Carl Gordon, Managing Partner, OrbiMed Advisors

Dennis Purcell, Founder and Senior Advisor, Aisling Capital

Melinda Richter, Global Head of Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JLABS

Camille Samuels, Partner, Venrock

Nominations may be submitted by the public at large on or before April 5, 2021. A narrowed list of three finalists will be announced at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, April 20-21, 2021. All three finalists, along with their family and friends, will be invited to and celebrated at the Bloom Burton Award Gala on September 30, 2021. Each of the three finalists will receive a $25,000 cash prize, and a single winner will receive the 2021 Bloom Burton Award. A limited number of tickets are available for industry sponsors and individuals; please visit www.bloomburton.com for more information.

Brian Bloom, Chairman & CEO of Bloom Burton commented, "In a year defined by the global pandemic and all of its suffering, the healthcare industry offered hope and tangible solutions for the world. The 2021 Bloom Burton Award will shine a bright light on Canada's courageous healthcare leaders who contributed to the global fight against COVID-19 and countless other diseases."

Kindly send single page nomination letters to:

Eleanor Ndaiga

Tel: (416) 640-7573

endaiga@bloomburton.com

For table sponsorship and other inquiries:

Brian Bloom

Chairman & CEO

Tel: (416) 640-7580

bbloom@bloomburton.com

About Bloom Burton & Co.

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, pharmaceutical, legal and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting, direct investing and company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). Please visit www.bloomburton.com to learn more.

