Lucintel: The Photoinitiator Market is Expected to Grow of 5% to 8% from 2021 to 2026

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global photoinitiator market looks promising with opportunities in UV cured coatings, inks, and, adhesives. The global photoinitiator market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5% to 8% from 2021 to 2026. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand of photoinitiator due to its excellent properties like relative stability and range of light absorption.

Browse 94 market data tables and 102 figures spread through 200 pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Photoinitiator Market"

To download report brochure, please go to https://www.lucintel.com/photoinitiator-market.aspx and click "report brochure"tab from the menu .

In this market, different types of photoinitiator such as UV cured coatings, inks, and, adhesives are used as application. Lucintel forecasts that UV cured coatings is expected to remain the largest application due to its increasing demand in wood coatings, automotive coatings, and powder coatings. UV cured inks is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand in printing, graphic arts, and LED ink curing.

Within the photoinitiator market, free radical type will remain the largest product type segment and is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increase in demand of photoinitiator in various applications such as medical devices, electronic devices, glass, and others.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for photoinitiators in electronic, packaging, and automotive industries as it improves the overall productivity by reducing cure time and low VOC emissions.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the photoinitiator industry, include improved performance of UV cured coating photoinitiators in the electronic assembly and Advancement in Light Cure Adhesive Technology. AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, DIC Colour and Comfort, Siegwerk, Dymax, Master Bond, Inc. and others are among the major photoinitiator manufacturers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global photoinitiator market by application, product type, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled "Growth Opportunities in the Global Photoinitiator Market 2021-2026: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis." The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global photoinitiator market by application, product type, and region as follows:

By Application [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2015 - 2026]:

Paints

Inks

Adhesives

By Product Type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2015 - 2026]:

Free Radical Type

Cationic Type

By Region Volume [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2015 - 2026]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

This 200-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link helpdesk@lucintel.com.

About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global management consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. It offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysis, growth consulting, M&A, and due diligence services to executives and key decision-makers in a variety of industries. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com.

Brandon Fitzgerald

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: brandon.fitzgerald@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Cell: 303.775.0751

Related reports

Odor Control Agent Market Report:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/odor-control-agent-market.aspx

Bitumen Emulsifier Market Report:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/bitumen-emulsifier-market.aspx

Waterproofing Admixture Market Report:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/waterproofing-admixture-market.aspx

Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market Report:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/metal-surface-treatment-chemical-market.aspx

Emission Control Catalyst Market Report:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/emission-control-catalyst-market.aspx

Biaxially Oriented Polyester (BOPET) Film Market Report:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/bopet-market.aspx

Fluoropolymer Film Market Report:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/fluoropolymer-film-market.aspx

Polyolefin Film Market Report:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/polyolefin-film-market.aspx

BOPP Film Market Report:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/bopp-film-market.aspx

Growth Opportunities in the BOPA Film Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/bopa-film-market-2020-2025.aspx

SOURCE: Lucintel

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/625717/The-Photoinitiator-Market-is-Expected-to-Grow-of-5-to-8-from-2021-to-2026