CargoChain, Inc: CargoChain Partners with FileVision on VaxTracks-Visibility Tracker for the COVID-19 Vaccines

Available in February, blockchain-based VaxTracks provides immutable chain of custody for the COVID-19 vaccines

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2021, Inc., supplier of the market's leading supply chain visibility and information sharing platform, today announced a partnership with global software solution provider FileVision to deliver VaxTracks-the only blockchain-based solution that provides immutable chain of custody for the COVID-19 vaccines as well as a patient self-service registration and proof of immunity.



"VaxTracks is designed to support the COVID-19 vaccine process with speed, standardization, safety and social equality," said Jonathan Colehower, chief executive officer, CargoChain. "The blockchain-enabled solution guarantees that patients and providers can verify the authenticity and safety of the vaccine, improving public trust and lifting overall participation. VaxTracks provides national and local authorities as well as pharmaceutical companies and healthcare organizations access to verifiable evidence of product supply, condition, location and socially equitable distribution."

The priorities for VaxTracks include:

Speed - The self-service application accelerates registration, reduces documentation errors, automates patient communication and provides immutable certification for individual immunization.

VaxTracks is easily accessed and will be available to everyone-providing a standard reporting process. Safety - CargoChain's blockchain-enabled architecture guarantees that patients and providers can verify the authenticity and safety of the vaccine with VaxTracks, improving public trust and lifting overall participation.

VaxTracks will be available in February 2021. For more information, visit http://www.cargochain.com/vaxtracks.

CargoChain is one of the few supply chain solutions that has blockchain as an integral working part of its platform. All events are recorded on-chain, following the execution of a smart contract as cargo changes hands, while rich cargo data is stored off-chain. CargoChain's blockchain architecture provides immutable proof of all cargo events at any given point in time as cargo moves along the supply chain.

About CargoChain

CargoChain democratizes the information supply chain, powering applications that allow all participants, regardless of size, to make better business decisions-- www.cargochain.com .

About FileVision

FileVision's mission is to deliver user friendly software solutions that simplify, automate and address the complex business requirements for organizations-- www.filevision.com .