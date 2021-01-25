Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2021) - Jaguar Financial Corporation (TSXV: JFC.H) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Jeff Paolone has been appointed as the Vice President of the Company.

Mr. Jeffrey Paolone is a dual JD and MBA Candidate from the University of Windsor and Detroit Mercy. Jeffrey has experience related to capital markets within the natural resource sector. Jeffrey holds a B.A. from the University of Western Ontario. In the past, he was employed as an M&A Associate at a public company trading on the TSXV in the agriculture industry.

For additional information:

Michael Lerner

Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer & Director

T: 416-710-4906

E: mlerner10@gmail.com

About Jaguar Financial Corporation

Jaguar Financial is a Canadian merchant bank generally investing in companies Jaguar Financial determines to be undervalued, overlooked and underappreciated. The investments made are usually event-driven, for example, where an investment is made in a company that is the subject of a takeover bid or where some other change is initiated by a third party or a shareholder of the subject company. Jaguar Financial's objective is to assist management of the undervalued company to create value that the market is missing.

