Developed by scientists from German research institute Fraunhofer ISE, the silicon-carbide device claims 98.4% efficiency and could be used in utility-scale photovoltaic projects.Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE) has developed a 250-kW silicon-carbide (SiC) inverter that can be used in utility-scale PV projects connected to a medium-voltage grid. Compared to a standard PV inverter with silicon transistors, the creators of this SiC device claim it eliminates the need for a 50 Hz transformer when PV installations are linked to medium-voltage networks. The inverter was ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...