The deal includes the Rabbitbrush, Madison, Oak Trail, Horizon, and Ridgely projects, which are expected to start construction in the United States in the next two years, and the 30 MW Barilla Solar project, which is operational.From pv magazine USA First Solar is selling a 10 GW utility-scale solar project platform to Leeward Renewable Energy Development. The $261 million transaction is expected to close in the first quarter, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Leeward is a portfolio company of OMERS Infrastructure, an investment arm of OMERS, one of Canada's largest ...

