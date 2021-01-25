Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2021) -Psyched Wellness Ltd. (CSE: PSYC) (OTCQB: PSYCF) (FSE: 5U9) (the "Company" or "Psyched") a life sciences company focused on the production and distribution of artisanal functional and psychedelic mushrooms, is pleased to announce that it is participating in the Psychedelic Investor Conference, hosted by KCSA Strategic Communications on Tuesday, January 26th. Jeff Stevens, CEO of the Company will be presenting Psyched Wellness at 10:35 am EST.

"We look forward to sharing the stage with so many prominent thought leaders in the psychedelic sector," says Jeff Stevens CEO of the Company. "We are excited to share the developments we are making with our mushroom, Amanita Muscaria a legal psychedelic mushroom and specifically with our proprietary extract, AME-1."

About Psyched Wellness Ltd.:

Psyched Wellness Ltd. is a Canadian-based health supplements company dedicated to the distribution of mushroom-derived products and associated consumer packaged goods. The Company's objective is to create premium mushroom-derived products that have the potential to become a leading North American brand in the emerging functional food category. The Company is in the process of developing a line of Amanita muscaria-derived water-based extracts, teas and capsules designed to help with three health objectives: promote stress relief, relaxation and assist with restful sleeping.

