The "Europe Kidney Disease Market Forecast to 2027 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product; End User; and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the European kidney disease market is expected to reach US$ 37.311.1 million in 2027 from US$ 23,121.5 in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the Europe kidney disease market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

Based on the product, the Europe the kidney disease market, is segmented into diagnosis and treatment. The diagnosis segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, also the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The Chronic kidney disease (CKD) can be diagnosed with blood and urine tests. Diagnosis of kidney disease is made with various tests such as blood tests, urine tests, imaging tests, and others. The tests must be performed in conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and a family history of kidney failure. Early kidney disease usually doesn't have any symptoms. Testing is the only way to know how well kidneys are working.

The growth of this market is estimated to grow owing to key driving factors such as increasing incidences of chronic kidney diseases and growth in government expenditure in the healthcare sector. However, the market is expected experiencing slow growth during the forecast period owing to lack of awareness of kidney diseases.

Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd are among the leading companies operating in the Europe kidney disease market.

Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the Europe kidney disease market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Europe kidney disease market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth, offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing, and distribution.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Incidences of Kidney Diseases

Growth in Government Expenditure in the Healthcare Sector

Restraints

Lack of Awareness of Kidney Diseases

Opportunities

The rise in the Private Insurance Sector

Future Trends

Development in the Healthcare Infrastructure

Companies Mentioned

Abbott

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

AbbVieInc

Pfizer Inc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Amgen Inc

Sysmex Corporation

Siemens AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ioejm

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210125005635/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900