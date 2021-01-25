Technological Strides in Bladder Scanners Market Help Clinicians Advance Care for Patients with Urinary Tract Infections, Valuation to Touch Mark of US$ 210.0 Mn by 2026: TMR

- Rise in clinical adoption has helped lower catheter urinary tract infection (UTIs) and reduce the worldwide prevalence of lower UTI symptoms, advent of portable bladder scanners with improved accuracy in advancing the care

- North America witnessed widespread adoption, Asia Pacific expected to rise at rapid growth rate through 2026

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bladder scanners are gaining clinical acceptance increasingly in routine practice for urologists. They amount to non-invasive technologies for measuring bladder post void residual (PVR) volume in both males and female patients. Advances in technologies in bladder scanner market have increased their reliability for evaluating diagnostic evaluation of lower urinary tract symptoms. In particular, their accuracy compared to conventional catheterisation has increased, thereby helping clinicians to reduce the hospital-acquired catheter urinary tract infection.

The prevalence of lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS), and overactive bladder (OAB), urinary incontinence (UI), and symptoms related to prostatic hyperplasia, bladder outlet obstruction, and stress incontinence has propelled the adoption of bladder scanners.

Of the various product segments, portable bladder scanners are high on popularity, increasingly being adopted in clinics and hospital settings, world over. Clocking CAGR of 5.8% from 2018 to 2026, the global valuation of bladder scanners market is expected to reach worth of US$ 210.0 Mn by 2026-end.

Key Findings of Bladder Scanners Market

Minimally Invasive Devices for Urology Bolster Clinical Acceptance

Worldwide there is a high prevalence of lower urinary tract symptoms, propelling strides in the diagnostic evaluation techniques and technologies. This has propelled the adoption of bladder scanners for non-invasive bladder volume measurement. Growing demand for minimally invasive and patient-friendly urodynamic investigations for the prevention of postoperative urinary retention is a key driver for clinical acceptance of bladder scanners. The burden of these is expected to rise especially in developing economies.

Devices in the bladder scanners market are also being used by urologists to fulfil the objective of prevention of postoperative urinary retention. A number of studies over the past few years have supported the reliability of bladder scanners as minimally invasive modality in clinical settings. Growing demand for balder scanners can also be attributed to growing women with pelvic organ prolapse (POP), fecal incontinence, and various other bothersome bladder filling and emptying abnormalities.

Need for Reducing Catheter-associated UTI Propel Prospect

The significant risk for developing a catheter-associated UTI in prolonged use has shifted the attention of clinicians in urology care to prevent unnecessary bladder catheterizations in hospital settings. Per a finding by CDC, of all UTIs acquired in hospitals, approximately 75% are associated with a urinary catheter. Thus, clinicians should exercise appropriate caution and choose the right indications. This propels the need for routine monitoring of postoperative bladder volumes, where portable bladder scanners are showing huge market prospects.

Favourable demographics motivates manufacturers to innovate

Rise in elderly population is a key trend favouring the clinical demand for devices in the bladder scanner market, since UTI is one of the most common infection diagnosed in adults over the age of 85. Per an article published in NCBI, more than 10% of women older than 65 years of age were found to have a UTI within a span of one year. The target population is especially rising in developing economies of Asia Pacific. The prevalence of UTI in elderly is notably high in the U.K., Japan, and China, nudging manufacturers in the bladder scanner market to tap these regions.

Bladder Scanners Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Demand for minimally-invasive and portable, hand-held diagnostic technologies in urology drive prospects of bladder scanner market

Technological advancements lean on improving this diagnostic accuracy compared to catheterization

Advancements made in urology care in developing regions of the world boost the revenue potential of manufacturers

Bladder Scanners Market: Key Players

Signostics Ltd.

MEDA Co., Ltd.

MCube Technology Co., Ltd.

Vitacon

dBMEDx, Inc.,

C. R. Bard, Inc.

