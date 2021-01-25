NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS

Newron has completed the recruitment of 138 patients into the Phase II study of its novel schizophrenia drug, Evenamide. As expected, the read out is due in March 2021. Newron notes that Evenamide Phase III trials could start in H221 and it is progressing possible partnering and co-development deals. Newron had €39m cash at end-June 2020, with enough cash to fund development well into 2022. Our indicative value remains CHF121m.

