WISeKey arago AI Technology Deployed by NEORIS to Launch Smart AMS

NEORIS Smart AMS is a next-generation managed applications and infrastructure service using AI-powered Knowledge Automation to create greater operational efficiency and lower operating costs.

Geneva, January 25, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN / Nasdaq: WKEY), a recognized leader in cybersecurity and IoT, announced today the signing of a strategic partnership between arago GmbH ("arago"), a leading business process automation software company based in Frankfurt, and NEORIS, a leading global digital accelerator based in Miami to bring to market NEORIS' Smart AMS solution.

Of note, in November 2020, WISeKey reached a binding agreement to acquire a 51% majority interest stake in arago. The acquisition of a controlling interest in arago is the initial step in an overall transaction which would lead to a combination of the businesses of WISeKey and arago during calendar year 2021.

Smart AMS is a NEORIS next-generation managed applications and infrastructure service powered by Knowledge Automation, arago's industry-leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) business process automation software. Customers can leverage the Smart AMS offering to break through the existing scale limitations of RPA and other existing process automation software, achieving up to three times higher automation rates and up to twice the cost savings.

Businesses need to do more with fewer resources and existing automation approaches are no longer delivering the required operational efficiencies to remain competitive. Confronted with long delays in problem resolution due to manual processes and the need to supervise automations such as RPA, customers are looking for true digital transformation that delivers on the urgent need for operational efficiency. The NEORIS Smart AMS solution leverages Knowledge Automation, replacing RPA, to accelerate customer digital transformations through end-to-end AI powered automation.

Knowledge Automation, developed by arago and the core of the HIRO product, takes a unique approach to process automation by using AI to autonomously and independently determine how to complete and then automate end-to-end tasks based on real time contextual data. Fully auditable and only using steps defined and approved by the customer, Knowledge Automation delivers significantly higher automation rates at a much lower operational cost.

"We are thrilled to partner with arago to provide our clients with an accelerated digital transformation using AI Knowledge Automation that maximizes their service efficiency and speed while dramatically reducing costs," said Marcos Acosta, Chief Operating Officer at NEORIS. "Smart AMS will make an impactful difference on our clients' businesses and enable them to meet market demands."

"arago is excited to partner with NEORIS given their vast experience and expertise in Managed Services to bring the benefits of Knowledge Automation to a larger customer base," said arago's founder Hans-Christian Boos. "We are proud to help make Smart AMS the leading next generation Managed Applications and Infrastructure service."

About NEORIS

NEORIS is a leading global digital accelerator that co-creates disruptive solutions for digitally aspirational companies to boost their connections with customers, employees and stakeholders; ignited by creative teams with deep industry knowledge and technical expertise. Headquartered in Miami, FL., NEORIS has a network of global delivery centers, design studios and operations in the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and India. More information is available at www.neoris.com , LinkedIn , Facebook , or Twitter.

About ARAGO

ARAGO GmbH, is a German technology private company which aim is to provide the benefits of Artificial Intelligence to enterprise customers globally through Knowledge Automation. Founded in Frankfurt am Main 1995 the company uses modern technologies such as inference and machine learning in order to automatically operate any business process.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

