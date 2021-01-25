Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand (Paris:LR) and Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at December 31st, 2020:
97,727 shares
- €19,377,778
In the second half of 2020, it has been negotiated a total of:
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 9,167
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 9,263
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,331,316 shares for €92,529,715
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,346,196 shares for €93,676,081
Recap:
- At the previous statement date (June 30th, 2020), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
112,607 shares
- €18,238,210.81
In the first half of 2020, it has been negotiated a total of:
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 7,504
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 7,531
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 2,216,621 shares for €142,296,978.66
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 2,143,627 shares for €138,538,429.24
- When the agreement was first put in place, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
90,346 shares
- €19,880,644
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision no. 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
Date
Buy
Sell
Quantity
Number of
Traded volume
Quantity
Number of
Traded volume
01/07/2020
4 000
7
268 800
9 000
32
612 090
02/07/2020
15 003
45
1 032 206
03/07/2020
7 000
15
484 050
18 997
63
1 317 442
06/07/2020
2 000
7
139 900
16 001
66
1 126 310
07/07/2020
16 000
64
1 123 840
16 999
53
1 197 070
08/07/2020
22 000
76
1 531 860
12 653
46
883 306
09/07/2020
9 000
27
619 200
10/07/2020
5 000
14
342 000
8 000
26
549 760
13/07/2020
5 000
27
344 250
21 000
103
1 455 300
14/07/2020
19 000
94
1 307 580
15/07/2020
9 000
35
622 800
25 000
88
1 734 500
16/07/2020
5 000
24
345 700
18 347
60
1 284 290
17/07/2020
12 000
52
842 040
6 000
31
423 420
20/07/2020
8 000
24
559 440
19 000
86
1 335 130
21/07/2020
16 000
68
1 133 440
14 000
68
996 660
22/07/2020
15 026
58
1 062 338
20 450
65
1 449 905
23/07/2020
15 000
62
1 067 100
16 550
78
1 180 346
24/07/2020
11 974
61
843 808
1 000
3
70 500
27/07/2020
11 239
29
788 416
12 000
57
846 360
28/07/2020
19 761
72
1 382 084
19 000
67
1 332 090
29/07/2020
7 000
36
494 340
14 000
39
991 060
30/07/2020
20 000
67
1 401 800
3 261
15
230 651
31/07/2020
25 000
109
1 695 250
03/08/2020
20 000
143
1 308 392
22 500
171
1 474 710
04/08/2020
18 400
118
1 222 496
18 400
134
1 224 626
05/08/2020
7 500
89
506 066
12 500
70
847 634
06/08/2020
14 000
103
962 344
16 000
116
1 101 750
07/08/2020
11 000
110
762 793
15 000
133
1 041 472
10/08/2020
12 500
92
868 578
12 500
119
869 905
11/08/2020
6 000
73
420 283
11 500
80
808 273
12/08/2020
10 390
75
732 115
11 695
104
826 917
13/08/2020
8 790
62
625 339
11 790
107
840 467
14/08/2020
5 500
48
387 250
17/08/2020
8 000
63
557 460
8 000
54
559 480
18/08/2020
11 000
80
768 960
11 000
77
771 260
19/08/2020
8 000
56
557 870
8 000
54
560 070
20/08/2020
6 870
53
476 404
6 870
69
477 853
21/08/2020
13 237
97
919 559
13 237
72
922 577
24/08/2020
8 500
47
602 200
25/08/2020
12 000
73
855 150
12 000
78
858 140
26/08/2020
5 500
40
390 550
11 500
79
822 850
27/08/2020
8 500
48
607 350
28/08/2020
8 500
70
599 870
1 497
9
105 989
31/08/2020
7 793
57
547 473
7 793
49
550 517
01/09/2020
3 916
33
273 671
5 500
52
386 320
02/09/2020
8 500
44
603 500
8 500
50
605 600
03/09/2020
8 500
44
602 750
5 500
41
393 300
04/09/2020
14 022
83
978 020
14 000
108
979 900
07/09/2020
5 000
34
347 087
8 500
60
593 700
08/09/2020
13 000
82
910 500
4 500
28
315 448
09/09/2020
2 500
30
173 900
14 500
110
1 017 910
10/09/2020
13 182
100
933 822
3 182
24
225 667
11/09/2020
17 606
114
1 233 288
17 606
178
1 235 080
14/09/2020
7 000
57
494 922
6 500
45
460 350
15/09/2020
17 250
176
1 208 621
16 800
173
1 178 646
16/09/2020
11 044
89
774 109
11 044
72
775 214
17/09/2020
9 000
93
629 849
12 000
85
841 080
18/09/2020
16 500
121
1 157 939
16 500
145
1 159 300
21/09/2020
15 500
121
1 063 460
22/09/2020
10 000
81
662 312
10 000
79
664 320
23/09/2020
16 250
102
1 070 500
16 250
147
1 072 092
24/09/2020
19 500
120
1 264 180
19 500
131
1 265 552
25/09/2020
12 500
90
801 730
12 500
108
802 700
28/09/2020
2 325
28
152 055
8 575
53
564 604
29/09/2020
2 465
25
164 555
6 678
58
449 230
30/09/2020
5 500
38
372 450
9 000
54
611 510
01/10/2020
3 750
39
257 648
6 250
31
430 700
02/10/2020
13 500
78
931 290
17 000
155
1 175 962
05/10/2020
5 500
52
388 930
6 605
49
467 795
06/10/2020
10 000
87
708 416
8 000
80
568 540
07/10/2020
7 000
60
494 822
3 110
32
220 310
08/10/2020
6 500
58
458 800
4 000
28
283 600
09/10/2020
15 000
79
1 046 725
15 000
105
1 048 176
12/10/2020
13 757
84
959 225
13 835
93
967 841
13/10/2020
8 025
62
565 706
14/10/2020
5 000
33
355 900
5 000
37
356 900
15/10/2020
15 000
80
1 045 308
1 090
10
76 954
16/10/2020
10 000
49
696 200
19/10/2020
10 975
86
765 538
5 975
48
418 638
20/10/2020
8 460
78
594 288
13 260
94
932 780
21/10/2020
13 750
86
950 100
5 150
15
363 652
22/10/2020
7 444
60
502 142
9 944
64
674 152
23/10/2020
5 000
51
342 693
11 100
71
762 240
26/10/2020
7 500
45
504 450
27/10/2020
10 000
60
659 721
7 705
57
509 221
28/10/2020
20 000
125
1 270 997
20 000
218
1 273 050
29/10/2020
7 550
56
479 779
7 550
48
482 674
30/10/2020
20 000
130
1 262 442
20 800
196
1 315 416
02/11/2020
5 000
31
319 500
10 000
43
641 000
03/11/2020
8 000
75
523 629
8 000
55
524 586
04/11/2020
12 500
114
815 942
15 000
114
983 004
05/11/2020
16 000
180
1 085 536
16 000
93
1 088 646
06/11/2020
9 300
93
638 541
11 500
86
791 886
09/11/2020
8 790
92
623 889
13 790
61
984 298
10/11/2020
12 500
129
901 444
12 500
97
903 804
11/11/2020
2 500
27
180 100
5 000
44
360 950
12/11/2020
13 500
132
972 189
10 000
97
722 214
13/11/2020
12 500
97
891 887
12 500
92
893 272
16/11/2020
12 501
83
896 197
12 501
144
898 440
17/11/2020
15 444
87
1 113 673
10 000
80
723 672
18/11/2020
7 500
61
542 550
10 000
80
725 100
19/11/2020
9 500
62
684 010
7 000
71
504 667
20/11/2020
5 000
16
360 236
5 000
41
361 250
23/11/2020
7 500
37
539 250
24/11/2020
10 228
89
730 980
6 203
57
446 738
25/11/2020
5 000
27
354 000
7 500
93
532 962
26/11/2020
2 759
36
195 392
2 759
36
195 637
27/11/2020
7 500
80
536 000
7 500
56
536 200
30/11/2020
15 000
112
1 071 450
7 500
54
538 682
01/12/2020
11 440
76
812 168
1 440
13
102 600
02/12/2020
14 500
86
1 016 320
12 000
67
841 924
03/12/2020
9 000
98
622 848
9 000
76
625 262
04/12/2020
12 166
114
841 768
17 166
146
1 190 085
07/12/2020
23 572
133
1 640 342
26 572
202
1 850 805
08/12/2020
15 100
124
1 053 005
17 500
176
1 221 630
09/12/2020
15 000
184
1 060 369
15 000
119
1 061 431
10/12/2020
9 343
46
660 227
9 895
84
701 102
11/12/2020
11 646
75
820 429
15 890
63
1 125 723
14/12/2020
18 078
156
1 285 272
15 078
119
1 073 230
15/12/2020
11 500
120
816 923
11 500
85
817 720
16/12/2020
10 000
85
713 700
17/12/2020
10 000
53
718 500
18/12/2020
11 500
99
829 131
14 000
129
1 010 964
21/12/2020
15 000
99
1 067 250
15 000
103
1 072 500
22/12/2020
7 500
51
543 200
23/12/2020
5 000
45
366 257
5 000
35
367 650
24/12/2020
7 354
60
533 694
28/12/2020
7 034
46
513 795
9 000
79
659 037
29/12/2020
7 500
60
555 550
30/12/2020
3 835
34
282 598
3 825
39
282 543
31/12/2020
10 000
57
732 900
7 500
74
550 051
Key financial dates:
- 2020 annual results: February 11, 2021
Quiet period1" starts January 12, 2021
- 2021 first-quarter results: May 6, 2021
Quiet period1" starts April 6, 2021
- General Meeting of Shareholders: May 26, 2021
