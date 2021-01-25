MND: Opening of the new attraction in the heart of the Canton Tower: MND reinvents urban leisure activities

It is in the heart of the famous and vertiginous Canton Tower in China, one of the most spectacular buildings in the world due to its architecture and its hyperboloid structure, 600 meters high, that the French company MND Leisure, has imagined, manufactured and installed a sensational leisure site unique in the world, composed of acrobatic courses and a skywalk more than 300 m above the ground. Named Landmark Alpha, this new tourist attraction has opened to the public on Friday 22 January 2021 and will delight all lovers of thrills and breathtaking panoramas for the 2 million annual visitors to the Canton Tower.

Sponsored by Global Raytur, the company in charge of operating this project on the Canton Tower, Landmark Alpha is a new attraction designed to enrich the entertainment offer of the city of Canton by offering active and innovative leisure activities to both residents and tourists 365 days a year. MND Leisure has shown creativity and innovation in the design and implementation of this sensational urban leisure project, which is unique in the world. The project consists of three vertiginous acrobatic courses located between 188 and 298 meters above the ground and a skywalk located 325 meters above the ground.

MND, via its MND Leisure business line, is one of the leaders in the market for sensational leisure infrastructures and contributes to the tourist attraction. To carry out this demanding project, the company's engineers and R&D office have deployed all their know-how acquired over 25 years in mountain development projects. At the heart of the work of Mark Hemel, the architect of the Canton Tower, the perfect integration of the three courses and the skywalk was the priority of the teams from the design phase and during installation. With the success of this flagship project in China, MND Leisure intends to accelerate its development in the growing segment of exciting urban leisure activities.

Amanda Luo, Global Raytur's CEO, looks back on the implementation of the project: " Due to its truly unique architecture and structure which resembles nothing else in the world, the implementation of this large-scale project was a real technical and logistical challenge that the French and Chinese MND teams were able to meet successfully. We are delighted to be working with MND, who put their 25 years of experience to work on the Landmark alpha project for the benefit of visitors. Located in the heart of the Canton Tower, this is a first and the attendance since the pre-opening in mid-December already demonstrates the potential of this new attraction! "

Xavier Gallot-Lavallée, CEO of MND, notes: " Today, we are very proud to be alongside Global Raytur to inaugurate the Landmark Alpha project for which the involvement of the teams since its design, its realisation and then its installation was total. This project is a fine example of the transfer of our know-how from the mountain to the urban environment and a flagship reference for MND in Asia. A real lever of attraction for the Canton Tower, we are convinced that Landmark Alpha will be a great success and that it will attract many new visitors ".

The three acrobatic courses have been designed to provide an unforgettable experience with different levels and many fun challenges. Accessible from 8 years old, the course is safe thanks to the continuous lifeline developed by MND. The games and obstacles have been specially developed for this project.

The Skywalk, located 325 meters above ground, is now one of Canton's new flagship attractions and offers an incredible panoramic view of the city thanks to a footbridge that is perfectly integrated into the existing structure. In addition to the 90m long walkway and the two balconies above the void, a new activity, called "IN & OUT", has been added to satisfy the most thrill-seekers: a mobile platform tilts 180° from the inside to the outside of the tower for an even more breathtaking experience.

The operator training for the Landmark Alpha project was carried out by MND Leisure teams on site.

Key figures of the project:

Site attendance: 2 million visitors per year

Number of games: 37

About the Canton Tower

Situated on the banks of the Pearl River, Canton's panoramic tower is the must-see tourist attraction of the city, which has over 14 million inhabitants. It is one of the most spectacular buildings in the world due to its architecture and hyperboloid structure. Its 7,000 LEDs dress the tower with fantastic multicolored light effects, making it shine for miles around. Its gastronomic restaurant revolving at 424 meters can accommodate up to 400 guests. Its open-air observation platform is located on the 107th floor, 450 meters above ground level. It extends over an area of 54 meters long and 40 meters wide, offering visitors an incredible view of the city of Canton. Built in 2009 as a television and radio broadcasting center, the Canton Tower was opened to the public on the occasion of the Asian Games in 2010.

About Global Raytur

Founded in 2005, Global Raytur is a leading cross-cultural communication and public relations organization that blends proven methodologies with cutting edge innovations to craft strategic programs that give clients winning results by providing strategic solutions to a variety of clients across its public affairs, consumer marketing, social marketing, 360-degree digital influence, corporate, and technology practices. Over the decade, Global Raytur has been well recognized by the market and awarded repeatedly many awards from China PR Association and other major honors by the communication, PR, marketing and media industries. In 2013, with its superior international resources, Global Raytur forged partnership with leaders of world-class leisure and amusement equipment and solution providers and a strong platform has been established then to provide clients with a full range of solutions in planning& operation of amusement parks, brand promotion & media communication, experiential programs and international training etc.

About MND

MND is a French industrial group specializing in ropeways mobility, snowmaking systems, mountain safety, and thrill-making leisure facilities. With more than 20 years of experience in mountain development and over 3,000 customers in 49 countries, MND offers proven and sustainable solutions in safety, leisure, and mobility for all. Based in the French Alps, MND has 300 employees and relies on seven international distribution subsidiaries, as well as 28 distributors around the world. MND is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0011584549 - ALMND).

