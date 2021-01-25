MLG Capital Launches its Fifth and Largest Private Real Estate Investment Fund

BROOKFIELD, WI / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / MLG Capital today announced it has opened to investors its MLG Private Fund V, which is the fifth in series of private real estate investment funds, with an equity raise goal of $300 million.

The launch of Fund V comes on the heels of MLG closing its successful MLG Private Fund IV, which raised $250 million and closed five months ahead of schedule.

"We have seen continued strong interest and trust from our investor family," said Tim Wallen, Principal and CEO of MLG Capital. "We are excited about the market opportunities that exist and are focused on continuing to find smart real estate deals across the country. We define "smart" deals as deals with believable and achievable assumptions."

Fund V continues MLG Capital's focus on geographic, asset class and asset type diversification for investors. For each of its private real estate funds, MLG Capital targets 25 to 30+ investments located in markets and locations where the company can grow the operating income of the property. It does not set a specific target allocation to any asset class. Instead, there is a focus on investing in "smart" deals versus promising specific asset class or geography diversification. Fund V targets tax-efficient income to investors via cash-on-cash distributions and appreciation over time.

"We're proud of our ability to execute consistently over three plus decades of ever-changing economies and markets," said Wallen. "Our strategies continue to evolve but we remain constant in our commitment to who we are and what we've learned over the years."

MLG has been acquiring assets since 1987. The first in the series of diversified funds launched in 2012, providing investors an opportunity to participate in portfolios of assets vs individual deals. Since then, the company has acquired over 19 million square feet in total commercial property including 15,000+ multifamily units. Under its current growth strategy, MLG Capital aims to open a new fund offering every two years.

"Our team works hard every day to produce strong results for our investors and we have a deep commitment to their investment success," said Wallen. "As we look to continue our growth with this new fund, we will continue to leverage strong relationships, deep analysis of opportunities and property diversification."

About MLG Capital

MLG Capital is the premier outsourced investment manager in private real estate for investment advisors, family offices and accredited individuals. Since its inception in 1987, the firm and associated entities have had active, exited, or pending investments totaling approximately 25 million square feet of total space across the United States, inclusive of more than 20,000 apartment units, with exited and estimated current value exceeding $2.7 billion. MLG Capital targets to acquire between $400 and $500 million in commercial real estate annually; with approximately half of those acquisitions involving strategic partners. For more information about MLG Capital and its investments, visit the firm's news room.

