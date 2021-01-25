DJ RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement)- January 18 to 22, 2021

RUBIS RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement)- January 18 to 22, 2021 25-Jan-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paris, January 25, 2021, 6:00 pm Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742) Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123) Period: From January 18, 2021 to January 22, 2021 In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between January 18, 2021 and January 22, 2021, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below. Aggregate presentation per day and per market: Identification Daily total Daily weighted Market Issuer name Identification code Transaction code of financial volume (in average price of (MIC Number of of issuer (LEI) date instrument (ISIN) number of shares acquired* Code) transactions shares) RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/01/18 FR0013269123 3,917 39.81 CEUX 60 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/01/18 FR0013269123 1,735 39.60 TQEX 21 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/01/18 FR0013269123 34,348 39.68 XPAR 265 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/01/19 FR0013269123 7,737 39.80 CEUX 87 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/01/19 FR0013269123 2,502 39.81 TQEX 39 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/01/19 FR0013269123 42,261 39.82 XPAR 316 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/01/20 FR0013269123 8,496 39.94 CEUX 91 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/01/20 FR0013269123 2,743 39.89 TQEX 35 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/01/20 FR0013269123 38,761 39.96 XPAR 326 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/01/21 FR0013269123 7,613 39.55 CEUX 132 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/01/21 FR0013269123 1,737 39.57 TQEX 30 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/01/21 FR0013269123 55,650 39.54 XPAR 458 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/01/22 FR0013269123 4,582 38.90 CEUX 59 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/01/22 FR0013269123 1,799 38.97 TQEX 21 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/01/22 FR0013269123 44,306 38.90 XPAR 340 * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 258,187 39.57

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from January 18, 2021 to January 22, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr).

Contact RUBIS - Legal department Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95

