Applied UV, Inc.: Applied UV Receives Notification of Patent Allowance from European Patent Office for Pathogen Destroying Devices

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced that the European Union Patent Office has notified the Company that a patent has been allowed for the invention of its core pathogen destroying device.

"The issuance of a new patent for our innovative disinfection device technology is an important milestone for the Company as we continue expanding our IP portfolio to address the vexing and costly global challenge of infection prevention," said Max Munn, President of Applied UV. "Additionally, having this additional patent protection will support our commercialization and partnering opportunities throughout Europe."

As of January 25, 2021, SteriLumen owned eight issued patents in the United States; two issued patents in the European Union, as well as several pending patent applications in China, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and others. The issued patents and pending patent applications cover various aspects of the SteriLumen Disinfecting System.

SteriLumen devices are designed to substantially reduce pathogens that may cause healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"), and are primarily targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces. The SteriLumen Disinfecting System uses UVC LEDs in a variety of designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices' proximity. Additionally, the Company has a patent for an "in-drain device" that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location.

In a report provided to the Company dated June 30, 2020, ResInnova Laboratories ("ResInnova"), an International Antimicrobial Council certified laboratory, found the SteriLumen Disinfecting System to be effective in killing OC43 human coronavirus which is a common surrogate for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. For additional information about the findings in the independent laboratory report, please visit www.SteriLumen.com.

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and Munn Works, LLC ("Munn Works"). SteriLumen develops disinfection devices and technology that destroy pathogens that may cause viruses and health care acquired infections (HAIs). SteriLumen disinfection technology applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically. SteriLumen devices were tested at an independent laboratory that found the SteriLumen mirror and drain to be greater than 97% and 99.99%, respectively, effective in killing the OC43 human coronavirus, a strain of human coronavirus that is genetically similar to SARS-CoV-2. SteriLumen was formed in 2016 by the founders of MunnWorks to provide novel, easy to deploy and effective devices to protect vulnerable populations from dangerous infections, providing a compelling solution for the hospitality space and a solid path to entering the healthcare market. MunnWorks manufactures fine mirrors specifically for the hospitality industry. Our goal at Munn Works is to contribute to the creation of what our design industry clients seek: manufacturing extraordinary, framed mirrors.

