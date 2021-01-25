Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Vector-Based Gene Therapy Market Expected to Grow at a Significant CAGR of 43.4% During the Study Period 2019-30

The Global Gene Therapy Market is poised to garner substantial revenue owing to its potential to change the healthcare industry as well as its anticipated premium pricing

The AAV Vector-Based Gene Therapy market size is anticipated to shoot up exponentially attributing to an increase in the approval of a growing number of gene therapies and readily adoption on approval, ability to treat a broad array of conditions, increasing prevalence of diseases, convenient one-time dosing approach and curative treatment options.

DelveInsight's Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Vector-Based Gene Therapy Market report offers a clear picture of the market position of the AAV vectors in the Gene therapy, emerging pipeline therapies, AAV vector-based Gene Therapy market share occupied by individual diseases, current and forecasted market share in the 7MM (the US, EU5 (the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain) and Japan) for the study period 2017-30.

The Report highlights the drivers and constraints shaping the present AAV Vector-Based Gene Therapy market along with the unmet medical needs that offer opportunities to the key players to explore the underlying potential of the market.

Key Highlights of AAV Vector-Based Gene Therapy Market :



The Adeno-Associated Viral vector is the safest and effective vehicle that is able to maintain long-term gene and protein expression following a single injection of the vector.

vector is the safest and effective vehicle that is able to maintain long-term gene and protein expression following a single injection of the vector. Currently, two classes of recombinant AAVs (rAAVs) are in use: single-stranded AAV (ssAAV) and self-complementary AAV (scAAV). rAAV gene therapy strategies include Gene replacement, Gene silencing, Gene addition and Gene editing.

(ssAAV) and (scAAV). rAAV gene therapy strategies include and The first AAV-based gene therapy drug, Glybera , was approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in 2012 but later in 2017, it was withdrawn from the market mainly due to commercial failure.

, was approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in 2012 but later in 2017, it was withdrawn from the market mainly due to commercial failure. The present AAV-based Gene therapy market owns two FDA-approved AAV-based gene therapies namely, Luxturna , approved in 2017 for a rare inherited retinal dystrophy, and Zolgensma , approved in 2019 for spinal muscular atrophy.

, approved in 2017 for a rare inherited retinal dystrophy, and approved in 2019 for spinal muscular atrophy. Key pharma and biotech players working in AAV-based Gene therapy market are Biomarin Pharmaceutical , Sarepta Therapeutics , Roche (Spark Therapeutics), Sangamo, Pfizer, NightstaRx, Freeline Therapeutics, Horama S.A, MeiraGTx, RegenxBio, Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, Audentes Therapeutics, and others.

, , (Spark Therapeutics), and others. Key indications in which the most clinical trials are ongoing include Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B, Choroideremia, Retinitis pigmentosa, Fabry disease, Pompe disease, Hunter Syndrome, Parkinson's disease, Batten Disease, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), and Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

Among all the indication, Hemophilia A is expected to contribute maximally to the growth of the market size in terms of revenue by 2030 owing to a maximum number of gene therapies with mostly in late phase of development, which are expected to enter into the market, the precedence of existing high treatment cost and also expected high cost for these upcoming gene therapies and also significant residual unmet need.

is expected to contribute maximally to the growth of the market size in terms of revenue by 2030 owing to a maximum number of gene therapies with mostly in late phase of development, which are expected to enter into the market, the precedence of existing high treatment cost and also expected high cost for these upcoming gene therapies and also significant residual unmet need. Whereas among the emerging AAV gene therapies, Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec (BMN 270) expected to generate the maximum revenue by 2030 in the 7MM from the haemophilia A owing to visibility around the clinical profile and also early mover advantage.

Most of the therapies in the AAV Vector-Based Gene Therapy Market are expected to get launched after 2021.

Know more about the report highlights @ Adeno-associated virus (AAV) Vector-Based Gene Therapy Market Landscape

Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV)

Adeno-associated virus hails from the genus Dependoparvovirus, which in turn belongs to the family Parvoviridae. They are small viruses (25-nm) with a genome of single-stranded DNA (~4.7?kb) that can either be the plus (sense) or minus (anti-sense) strand. AAV is replication-defective and depends on a helper virus for effective and productive replication in mammalian cells. However, for choosing AAV as a gene delivery vector depends on:

which cell/tissue types are being targeted;

the safety profile associated with the delivered gene;

the choice of systemic versus local delivery; and

the use of tissue-specific or constitutively active promoters.

Adeno-associated virus (AAV) Vector-Based Gene Therapy

With advances in bioengineering and genetics, the horizon of the medical approaches giving rise to novel treatment options, such as Gene therapy has also widened. Gene therapy has emerged out as a promising treatment approach for a number of inherited disorders, certain types of cancer, and certain viral infections. The delivery of gene therapy involves "vectors" which can be either viral or non-viral vectors. Out of the several viral vectors, Adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors are currently among the most frequently used, safest and effective viral vectors for gene therapy delivery. AAV vectors are the leading viral vectors for gene delivery to treat a variety of human diseases.

Key Indications:

Haematology

Hemophilia A

Hemophilia B

Ophthalmology

Choroideremia

Retinitis pigmentosa

Lysosomal Storage Disorders

Fabry disease

Pompe disease

Hunter Syndrome

Neurology

Parkinson's disease

Neurological Disorders

Batten Disease

Musculoskeletal

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)

Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

Request for sample @ Adeno-Associated Virus Vector-Based Gene Therapy Market

Epidemiology Segmentation

In the year 2020, the total prevalent cases of selected indications in which AAV Gene Therapies were administered were estimated to be 2,863,103 in the 7MM. DelveInsight's Adeno-Associated Virus Vector-Based Gene Therapy Market Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis for the study period 2017-30 for the 7MM segmented into:

Total prevalent cases of selected indications (Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B, Fabry disease, Pompe disease, Choroideremia, Retinitis Pigmentosa, Hunter syndrome, Batten disease, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Parkinson's disease) in the 7MM [2017-2030]

Total Indication wise eligible cases in the 7MM [2017-2030]

Indication wise Treated Cases of AAV Gene Therapies in the 7MM [2017-2030]

Adeno-Associated Virus Vector-Based Gene Therapy Market

At the moment, the AAV Vector-Based Gene Therapy Market has only two FDA-approved AAV vector-based gene therapies approved.

Spark Therapeutics' Luxturna is approved for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy. It is the first FDA-approved gene therapy for a genetic disease, the first and only pharmacologic treatment for an inherited retinal disease and the first AAV vector gene therapy approved in the United States.

Another therapy occupying the market share is Novartis/AveXis's Zolgensma, an AAV-delivered gene therapy indicated for the treatment of paediatric patients <2 years of age with SMA with bi-allelic mutations in the survival motor neuron 1 (SMN1) gene. Currently, it is being investigated in the global Phase III STR1VE clinical program (consisting of STR1VE-US, STR1VE-EU, and STR1VE-AP) to evaluate the intravenous (IV) formulation of AVXS-101 in patients who have SMA Type 1, and the multinational Phase III SPR1NT trial in presymptomatic patients who have a genetic diagnosis of SMA with two or three copies of the SMN2 gene.

However, before Luxturna and Zolgensma managed to steal the spotlight in the AAV Vector-Based Gene Therapy Market, there was another candidate, Glybera, which got the nod from the EMA to treat an ultra-rare, hereditary lipoprotein lipase deficiency (LPLD); and became the first Gene therapy to get launched. However, the decision of the company to not renew its market authorization after it expired in October 2017 stresses on the cost of the maintenance and development of the gene therapies even if they prove to be outright cures.

DelveInsight estimates that the Adeno-Associated Virus Vector-Based Gene Therapy Market, is anticipated to pick up momentum as companies across the globe are thoroughly working toward the development of new AAV-gene therapies to treat a spectrum of diseases. Key pharmaceutical and biotech companies such as Biomarin Pharmaceutical,Roche (Spark Therapeutics), Sangamo, Pfizer among several others are involved in exploring the AAV vector-based gene therapy for a wide range of indications such as Hemophilia A and B, MPS, and others.

Visit, Adeno-Associated Virus Vector-Based Gene Therapy Market , for more information

Key Pipeline Therapies:

Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec (BMN 270): BioMarin Pharmaceutical: Phase III

PF-06939926: Pfizer: Phase III

Fidanacogene elaparvovec: Pfizer (initiated by Spark Therapeutics): Phase III

AMT-061: uniQure/CSL Behring: Phase III

Timrepigene emparvovec (BIIB111): NightstaRx Ltd, a Biogen Company: Phase III

Giroctocogene fitelparvovec (SB-525): Pfizer (previously Sangamo Biosciences): Phase III

BIIB112 (AAV8-RPGR): NightstaRx Ltd, a Biogen Company: Phase II/III

NLX P101 (AAV-GAD): MeiraGTx: Phase II

VY-AADC (NBIb-1817/ AAV2-hAADC): Neurocrine Biosciences/ Voyager Therapeutics: Phase II

SPK-8011: Roche (previously Spark Therapeutics)/Pfizer: Phase I/II

ST-920: Sangamo Therapeutics: Phase I/II

FLT190: Freeline Therapeutics: Phase I/II

SPK-3006 (AAV-sec-GAA): Spark Therapeutics: Phase I/II

ACTUS-101: Asklepios Biopharmaceutical (Actus Therapeutics): Phase I/II

AT845: Audentes Therapeutics: Phase I/II

SRP-9001: Roche/Sarepta Therapeutics: Phase I/IIa

HORA-PDE6B: Horama S.A.: Phase I/II

AAV-RPGR (AAV2/5-RPGR): MeiraGTx UK II Ltd: Phase I/II

RGX-121: RegenxBio: Phase I/II

SB-913: Sangamo Therapeutics: Phase I/II

AT-GTX-501 (scAAV9.CB.CLN6): Amicus Therapeutics: Phase I/II

AT-GTX-502 (scAAV9.P546.CLN3): Amicus Therapeutics: Phase I/II

There is not a shred of doubt that clinical successes in AAV-mediated gene replacement have helped Adeno-Associated Viruses to get recognized as an ideal therapeutic vector for delivery of gene therapies. With two AAV vector-based gene therapies having won regulatory approval, their popularity as the predominant vectors that deliver genes of interest to target tissues with improved specificity, efficiency, and safety in the Gene therapy market further fuelled. However, the production and formulation of AAV products require specified conditions so as to ensure good stability and yield, and even after caution, some of its processing methods (filtration or lyophilization) may lead to aggregation or loss of AAV titer. Further, storing the AAV products can also prove to be quite challenging.

Conclusively, Gene therapy has proved to be an ingenious tool in the healthcare sector and with dramatic advancements being made in the domain, its potential is unfolding at a rapid pace. Thus, it is not wrong to say that Gene therapy is set to emerge as a novel therapeutic option.

Scope of the report:

Geography Coverage : The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), Japan.

: , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), Japan. Study Period : 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030).

: 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030). Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy Market Segmentation : By Selected Indication Patient Pool, Market Size by Therapies, Market Size by Indication, Market Size by Country

: By Selected Indication Patient Pool, Market Size by Therapies, Market Size by Indication, Market Size by Country Key Players Involved : BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Sangamo Therapeutics, Amicus Therapeutics, Roche, Pfizer, NightstaRx, MeiraGTx UK II Ltd, Horama S.A, Sarepta Therapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences, Voyager Therapeutics, Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, Spark Therapeutics, and several others.

: BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Sangamo Therapeutics, Amicus Therapeutics, Roche, Pfizer, NightstaRx, MeiraGTx UK II Ltd, Horama S.A, Sarepta Therapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences, Voyager Therapeutics, Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, Spark Therapeutics, and several others. Analysis : Comparative and conjoint analysis of Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy Emerging therapies

: Comparative and conjoint analysis of Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy Emerging therapies Tools used : SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.

: SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods. Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's Views

Table of Content

1 Key Insights 2 Executive Summary of Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy 3 Competitive Intelligence Analysis for AAV Vector-Based Gene Therapy Market 4 AAV Vector-Based Gene Therapy Market SWOT Analysis 5 Adeno-Associated Virus Vector-Based Gene Therapy Market Overview at a Glance 6 Adeno-Associated Virus Vector-Based Gene Therapy: Disease Background and Overview 7 Patient Journey 8 Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy Epidemiology and Patient Population 9 AAV Vector-Based Gene Therapy Market: Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices 10 AAV Vector-Based Gene Therapy Market Unmet Needs 11 Key Endpoints of Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy Treatment 12 Marketed Products in AAV Vector-Based Gene Therapy Market 13 Emerging Adeno-Associated Virus Vector-Based Gene Therapies 14 Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy: Seven Major Market Analysis 15 Attribute analysis 16 Adeno-Associated Virus Vector-Based Gene Therapy Market Outlook: 7MM 17 Access and Reimbursement Overview of Adeno-Associated Virus Vector-Based Gene Therapy Market 18 KOL Views 19 Adeno-Associated Virus Vector-Based Gene Therapy Market Drivers 20 Adeno-Associated Virus Vector-Based Gene Therapy Market Barriers 21 Appendix 22 DelveInsight Capabilities 23 Disclaimer 24 About DelveInsight

