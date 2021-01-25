Commercial National Financial Corporation: Commercial National Reports 21% Full-Year 2020 Earnings Growth

LATROBE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCQX:CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The Company earned $2,512,000 (or $0.88 per average share outstanding) in the fourth quarter 2020 compared to earnings of $1,219,000 (or $0.43 per average share outstanding) in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company earned $5,713,000 (or $2.00 per average share outstanding) for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 and $4,736,000 (or $1.66 per average share outstanding) for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019. Fourth quarter earnings increased $1,293,000, or 106%, due primarily to the after-tax effect of a loan loss reserve release and twelve-month earnings increased $977,000, or 21%.

The Company's exceptional earnings performance for 2020 starkly contrasts with the national banking industry's numerous earnings declines. The superior profitability achieved by Commercial National Financial Corporation was primarily attributable to its traditionally atypical asset/liability management strategy in conjunction with its longstanding and highly disciplined loan underwriting practices.

The Company's annualized return on average assets for 2020 rose to 1.35%. Tax equivalent net interest margin improved to 4.14% and was indicative of continued successful administration of overall balance sheet optionality relative to evolving financial market conditions. Asset quality metrics remained favorable despite the economic impact of COVID-19. Overhead cost containment through significant reductions-in-workforce and branch consolidation continue to provide material operating efficiencies. Marginal funding reliance was essentially eliminated during 2020 and the Company's year-end liquidity position is exceedingly strong. The Company is well-positioned for a bear-steepening yield curve. Net unrealized AFS bond portfolio market value gains of $14,531,000 represented 12.23% of portfolio book value. Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios for year-end 2020 were 22.55%, 23.33%, 14.19% and 22.55% respectively. The Company's capital adequacy remains appropriate in the context of ongoing banking industry COVID-19 uncertainties.

The Company's strong capital position in conjunction with underlying core earnings remain supportive of the regular $0.26 quarterly common stock cash dividend payments to shareholders. Providing an attractive and reliable cash dividend income stream to all shareholders through the safe and sound operation of the subsidiary bank is a long-standing top priority for the Company. Extreme COVID-19 induced economic and broader societal instability throughout 2020 precluded any responsible special extra cash dividend declarations for that unprecedentedly volatile year. As circumstances may permit, special extra cash dividends will continue to be periodically considered by the Board of Directors.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 445,969 shares, or 15.59% on December 31, 2020.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on December 31, 2020, the Company employed 80 people in full-time and part-time positions. Thirty (30) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, Twenty nine (29) employees are full-time and there is one (1) part-time employee. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In October 2018, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 16, 2019. The labor agreement will expire in February 2024. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status may limit the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates eight community banking facilities in Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base through an online banking site (www.cbthebank.com) with mobile banking features and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31 December 31 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks on demand $ 3,744 $ 4,510 Interest bearing deposits with banks 24,596 47 Total cash and cash equivalents 28,340 4,557 Securities available for sale 133,317 150,838 Restricted investments in bank stock 148 899 Loans 241,080 238,407 Allowance for loan losses (1,991 ) (1,374 ) Net loans 239,089 237,033 Premises and equipment 2,805 2,618 Investment in Life Insurance 19,070 20,310 Other assets 2,662 3,319 Total assets $ 425,431 $ 419,574 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 148,399 $ 133,362 Interest bearing 203,001 198,986 Total deposits 351,400 332,348 Short-term borrowings - 20,200 Other liabilities 4,604 4,102 Total liabilities 356,004 356,650 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares issued; 2,860,953 shares outstanding in 2020 and 2019. 7,200 7,200 Retained earnings 63,292 60,554 Accumulated other comprehensive income 11,479 7,714 Less treasury stock, at cost, 739,047 shares in 2020 and 2019 (12,544 ) (12,544 ) Total shareholders' equity 69,427 62,924 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 425,431 $ 419,574

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Twelve Months Ended December 31 Ended December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans 2,584 2,690 $ 10,663 $ 10,520 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 985 1,041 4,036 4,183 Exempt from federal income taxes 254 429 1,303 1,997 Other 7 25 46 116 Total Interest income 3,830 4,185 16,048 16,816 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 63 179 403 749 Interest on short-term borrowings 2 149 147 837 Total Interest expense 65 328 550 1,586 NET INTEREST INCOME 3,765 3,857 15,498 15,230 PROVISION(CREDIT) FOR LOAN LOSSES (1,700 ) - 400 - NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION(CREDIT) FOR LOAN LOSSES 5,465 3,857 15,098 15,230 OTHER OPERATING INCOME: Asset management and trust income 380 337 1,396 1,429 Service charges on deposit accounts 166 184 635 724 Net Security gains/losses 55 75 558 68 Gain on sale of OREO - - - 4 Income from investment in life insurance 117 130 462 510 Life Insurance proceeds - - 730 - Other income 27 31 160 163 Total other operating income 745 757 3,941 2,898 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 1,809 1,911 7,435 7,552 Net occupancy expense 206 179 800 799 Furniture and equipment 120 104 438 413 Pennsylvania shares tax 155 143 581 569 Legal and professional 113 121 446 396 FDIC Insurance expense 30 - 65 56 Other expenses 697 759 2,705 3,044 Total other operating expenses 3,130 3,217 12,470 12,829 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,080 1,397 6,569 5,299 Income tax (benefit) expense 568 178 856 563 Net income $ 2,512 $ 1,219 $ 5,713 $ 4,736 Average Shares Outstanding 2,860,953 2,860,953 2,860,953 2,860,953 Earnings Per Share 0.88 0.43 2.00 1.66

Contact Information:

Wendy S. Piper

First Senior Vice President

Secretary/Treasurer

wpiper@cbthebank.com

724-537-9923

