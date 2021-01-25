Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Schon laufende Kursrallye und nicht nur ein “Zock mit Tenbagger”-Potenzial”…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923701 ISIN: US2022171050 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
25.01.2021 | 19:08
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Commercial National Financial Corporation: Commercial National Reports 21% Full-Year 2020 Earnings Growth

LATROBE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCQX:CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The Company earned $2,512,000 (or $0.88 per average share outstanding) in the fourth quarter 2020 compared to earnings of $1,219,000 (or $0.43 per average share outstanding) in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company earned $5,713,000 (or $2.00 per average share outstanding) for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 and $4,736,000 (or $1.66 per average share outstanding) for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019. Fourth quarter earnings increased $1,293,000, or 106%, due primarily to the after-tax effect of a loan loss reserve release and twelve-month earnings increased $977,000, or 21%.

The Company's exceptional earnings performance for 2020 starkly contrasts with the national banking industry's numerous earnings declines. The superior profitability achieved by Commercial National Financial Corporation was primarily attributable to its traditionally atypical asset/liability management strategy in conjunction with its longstanding and highly disciplined loan underwriting practices.

The Company's annualized return on average assets for 2020 rose to 1.35%. Tax equivalent net interest margin improved to 4.14% and was indicative of continued successful administration of overall balance sheet optionality relative to evolving financial market conditions. Asset quality metrics remained favorable despite the economic impact of COVID-19. Overhead cost containment through significant reductions-in-workforce and branch consolidation continue to provide material operating efficiencies. Marginal funding reliance was essentially eliminated during 2020 and the Company's year-end liquidity position is exceedingly strong. The Company is well-positioned for a bear-steepening yield curve. Net unrealized AFS bond portfolio market value gains of $14,531,000 represented 12.23% of portfolio book value. Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios for year-end 2020 were 22.55%, 23.33%, 14.19% and 22.55% respectively. The Company's capital adequacy remains appropriate in the context of ongoing banking industry COVID-19 uncertainties.

The Company's strong capital position in conjunction with underlying core earnings remain supportive of the regular $0.26 quarterly common stock cash dividend payments to shareholders. Providing an attractive and reliable cash dividend income stream to all shareholders through the safe and sound operation of the subsidiary bank is a long-standing top priority for the Company. Extreme COVID-19 induced economic and broader societal instability throughout 2020 precluded any responsible special extra cash dividend declarations for that unprecedentedly volatile year. As circumstances may permit, special extra cash dividends will continue to be periodically considered by the Board of Directors.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 445,969 shares, or 15.59% on December 31, 2020.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on December 31, 2020, the Company employed 80 people in full-time and part-time positions. Thirty (30) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, Twenty nine (29) employees are full-time and there is one (1) part-time employee. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In October 2018, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 16, 2019. The labor agreement will expire in February 2024. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status may limit the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates eight community banking facilities in Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base through an online banking site (www.cbthebank.com) with mobile banking features and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

 December 31 December 31
2020 2019
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks on demand
 $3,744 $4,510
Interest bearing deposits with banks
 24,596 47
Total cash and cash equivalents
 28,340 4,557
Securities available for sale
 133,317 150,838
Restricted investments in bank stock
 148 899
Loans
 241,080 238,407
Allowance for loan losses
 (1,991) (1,374)
Net loans
 239,089 237,033
Premises and equipment
 2,805 2,618
Investment in Life Insurance
 19,070 20,310
Other assets
 2,662 3,319
Total assets
 $425,431 $419,574
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
 $148,399 $133,362
Interest bearing
 203,001 198,986
Total deposits
 351,400 332,348
Short-term borrowings
 - 20,200
Other liabilities
 4,604 4,102
Total liabilities
 356,004 356,650
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock, par value $2 per share;
10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares
issued; 2,860,953 shares
outstanding in 2020 and 2019.
 7,200 7,200
Retained earnings
 63,292 60,554
Accumulated other comprehensive income
 11,479 7,714
Less treasury stock, at cost,
739,047 shares in 2020 and 2019
 (12,544) (12,544)
Total shareholders' equity
 69,427 62,924
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
 $425,431 $419,574

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three MonthsTwelve Months
Ended December 31Ended December 31
2020201920202019
INTEREST INCOME:
Interest and fees on loans
2,5842,690$10,663$10,520
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
9851,0414,0364,183
Exempt from federal income taxes
2544291,3031,997
Other
72546116
Total Interest income
3,8304,18516,04816,816
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest on deposits
63179403749
Interest on short-term borrowings
2149147837
Total Interest expense
653285501,586
NET INTEREST INCOME
3,7653,85715,49815,230
PROVISION(CREDIT) FOR LOAN LOSSES
(1,700)-400-
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
PROVISION(CREDIT) FOR LOAN LOSSES
5,4653,85715,09815,230
OTHER OPERATING INCOME:
Asset management and trust income
3803371,3961,429
Service charges on deposit accounts
166184635724
Net Security gains/losses
557555868
Gain on sale of OREO
---4
Income from investment in life insurance
117130462510
Life Insurance proceeds
--730-
Other income
2731160163
Total other operating income
7457573,9412,898
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES
Salaries and employee benefits
1,8091,9117,4357,552
Net occupancy expense
206179800799
Furniture and equipment
120104438413
Pennsylvania shares tax
155143581569
Legal and professional
113121446396
FDIC Insurance expense
30-6556
Other expenses
6977592,7053,044
Total other operating expenses
3,1303,21712,47012,829
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
3,0801,3976,5695,299
Income tax (benefit) expense
568178856563
Net income
$2,512$1,219$5,713$4,736
Average Shares Outstanding
2,860,9532,860,9532,860,9532,860,953
Earnings Per Share
0.880.432.001.66

Contact Information:
Wendy S. Piper
First Senior Vice President
Secretary/Treasurer
wpiper@cbthebank.com
724-537-9923

SOURCE: Commercial National Financial Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/625762/Commercial-National-Reports-21-Full-Year-2020-Earnings-Growth

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.