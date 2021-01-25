Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) is proud to announce that the Group has been once again rewarded for its ESG performance in 2020 by the rating agency EcoVadis.

With a score of 70/100, the Group registers a 6 points improvement of its previous rating and for the very first time, the Group receives the Gold certificate.

As part of this overall rating, the performance of the Group in terms of environmental responsibility reached an excellent level, with a 80/100 rating.

With this, the Group is thus joining the small group of companies achieving this score level (5% among the 75,000 rated companies worldwide by EcoVadis).

In the "renting and leasing of motor vehicles" sector (203 evaluated companies), Europcar Mobility Group is in the top 3% of the most performing companies.

EcoVadis has evaluated over 75,000 companies from 160 countries and 200 sectors. The rating focuses on 21 criteria, divided into four areas: environment, social affairs, ethics, and sustainable procurement. These criteria are based on international standards such as the ten principles of the UN Global Compact, the conventions of the International Labor Organization (ILO), the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), ISO 26000, and the UN Guiding Principles for Business and Human Rights.

"We are very delighted to have received this very positive rating from EcoVadis. It is all the more of great value in our eyes because we are clearly committed, with our "Connect" plan, to a transformation path which aims to make our Group a major player in sustainable, digital and connected mobility. The acknowledgment of our environmental efforts therefore echoes our commitments and obviously pushes us to continue to progress" Valérie Sauteret, Communication, Brand and CSR Director, Europcar Mobility Group

"The pandemic and related business impacts have shown that sustainability has redoubled in importance as a key performance criteria in building business relationships, particularly in hard hit sectors such as transportation and mobility" offered David McClintock, Marketing Director, EcoVadis. "Companies that can achieve consistently high performance compared to their peers in global value chains such as through our sustainability ratings and benchmarks will be best prepared to thrive in the 'new normal' we face in 2021 and beyond

The Gold recognition level confirms the robustness of Europcar Mobility Group's corporate social responsibility strategy "Commit Together", initiated in 2017. This programme is in line with the Group's purpose: to offer attractive alternative solutions to vehicle ownership, in a responsible and sustainable manner and supports its "Connect" transformation plan, which aims at positioning the Group as a major player of the sustainable, digital and connected mobility in the years to come.

Among the flagship ENVIRONMENTAL initiatives that have been valued by EcoVadis:

Policies:

The endorsement of national and international initiatives such as the UN Global Compact, the French Business Climate Pledge (MEDEF) and Science-Based Targets

The existence of standard policies on a majority of environmental and climate issues

Actions:

The Group's continuous efforts to offer to its customers a "CO2 light" fleet equipped with the latest and cleanest motorizations provided by manufacturers 1 , and to gradually increase the share of electric, hybrid and natural gas (NGV) vehicles in its fleet in the coming years, with a target to reach more than 1/3 of its total fleet in 2023 (as part of its "One Sustainable Fleet" programme).

, and to gradually increase the share of electric, hybrid and natural gas (NGV) vehicles in its fleet in the coming years, with a target to reach more than 1/3 of its total fleet in 2023 (as part of its "One Sustainable Fleet" programme). Its efforts to offer B2B and B2C customers "CO2 emissions monitoring" transport options to track their emissions from the use of rental vehicles.

The measures to reduce the direct impacts of its activities: responsible management of resources (water, energy…), with 8 country subsidiaries certified ISO 14001 and 3 head offices supplied with electricity from renewable sources.

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred "Mobility Service Company" by offering attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services and solutions: car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, chauffeur services, car-sharing and private hire vehicle (PHV rental to "Uber like" chauffeurs).

Customers' satisfaction is at the heart of the Group's mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services. Europcar Mobility Group operates through a diversified portfolio of brands meeting every customer specific needs and use cases, be it for 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week or longer; its 4 major brands being: Europcar the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar the low-cost car-rental Leader in Europe, InterRent 'mid-tier' car rental and Ubeeqo one of the European leaders of round-trip car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC). Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide solutions through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including wholly owned subsidiaries 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand completed by franchises and partners).

Further details on our website: www.europcar-mobility-group.com

1 average vehicle renewal cycle: 9,7 months, average CO2 emission level: 125g km (2019 data Universal Registration Document)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210125005741/en/

Contacts:

Communication

Valérie Sauteret valerie.sauteret@europcar.com

Vincent Vevaud vincent.vevaud@europcar.com



Publicis Consultants

Judith Grandcoing judith.grandcoing@publicisconsultants.com