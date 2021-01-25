Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2021) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is proud to announce that the Company has finalized its partnership with Amazon and three Amazon trucks have picked up "Be Water" and are currently in route to be delivered to multiple Amazon distribution centers around the country. Greene Concepts will use Amazon's Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) multibillion-dollar distribution and sales network program to reach millions of new customers, increase distribution channel fulfillment, satisfy customer requests nationally and minimize resources and costs.

Three Amazon fulfillment center trucks picked up Greene Concepts' product inventory this past week from the Marion, NC warehouse and are bringing the "Be Water" to three Amazon fulfillment distribution centers. Once unloaded and added to Amazon's inventory, Amazon can deliver the products directly to Prime customers' homes and businesses within one to two days.

The three trucks are going to:

East Coast Amazon Distribution Center in Cranbury, NJ South East Amazon Distribution Center in Charleston, TN West Coast Amazon Distribution Center in Dupont, WA

The benefits of using Fulfillment by Amazon's (FBA) services include: free shipping to Prime customers with first class customer service. These opportunities will reach new customers and they have tools to help Greene Concepts manage its Amazon business orders (see: FBA features, services and fees ) .

Greene Concepts has worked diligently over the last several months to finalize the placement of Be Water on Amazon's webpage. The process includes:

Obtaining an approved Amazon product listing

FBA approval

Preparing the products for transportation according to Amazon guidelines

Shipping the water to the Amazon fulfillment centers

Activating the Amazon "Be Water" online listing

Four out of five processes have been completed. Once "Be Water" is in the Amazon inventory listing we will activate the Listing and Sales will begin.

The pricing of the Be Water cases through Amazon are as follows to include Amazon Prime free shipping to include discounts for bulk purchases:

1 case (24 bottles) = $36 or $36 per case 2 cases (48 bottles) = $64 or $32 per case 3 cases (72 bottles) = $90 or $30 per case 4 cases (96 bottles) = $112 or $28 per case 5 cases (120 bottles) = $135 or $27 per case

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts highlights, "We are in the final stage of selling our Be Water products on Amazon and providing fresh artesian spring water to millions of new customers across the U.S. Through the Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) program Amazon themselves picks up the water from our Marion, NC plant and delivers them to their distribution centers while allowing us to use one of the most advanced fulfillment networks in the world. Not only does this expand our customer reach but it also puts much of the delivery responsibility on Amazon itself."





Mr. Greene continues, "FBA allows Greene Concepts to use Amazon's dashboard containing computerized algorithms and an order management system to manage and review inventory and distribution needs to satisfy all current and upcoming orders. The massive sales Amazon has experienced over this past year should trickle down to Greene Concepts since we are now part of the Amazon online family. I cannot be happier with where we are as a company as "Be Water" takes a strong step toward becoming a household name and significantly increasing our Company's shareholder value."

About Amazon

Amazon is a titan of e-commerce and is the go-to site for online shoppers and merchants alike. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit https://www.aboutamazon.com/ and follow @AmazonNews. (Source: https://ir.aboutamazon.com/overview/default.aspx).

About Greene Concepts, Inc., Mammoth Ventures, Inc. and Water Club, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company. Through its recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc., the Company has entered the specialty beverage and bottling business and is an emerging leader in the global scientifically formulated beverage industry. Through its subsidiary Water Club, Inc. we intend to pursue subscription-based delivery of water and scientifically formulated beverages directly to the consumers home and market the convenience of this service thru social media affiliate marketing partners.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

