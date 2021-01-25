Genius Sports begins operations in newly legalized Virginia sports betting market

Genius Sports Group ("GSG" or "Genius") announced today that the Virginia Lottery has awarded a sports betting supply license to Genius Sports Group.

The license enables Genius Sports Group companies Betgenius and Genius Sports Media to power the sportsbook and marketing operations of licensed betting operators within Virginia's newly legalized sports wagering market.

GSG began operations in the state upon the launch of Virginia's market on Thursday, January 21st, 2021, supporting clients operating in the Virginia by providing proprietary sportsbook content, management, and marketing solutions.

"With a population of over 8 million, Virginia's online sports betting market has significant potential," said Jack Davison, Chief Commercial Officer at Genius Sports. "The market's timely launch allows local fans to legally bet in time for Super Bowl LV and we can't wait to work with our partners to deliver the state's best in-game betting experiences in the years to come."

With the launch of Virginia's sports betting market, Genius is now live in eleven U.S. states.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Group is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 500 sports organizations globally, including many of the world's largest leagues and federations such as the NBA, Premier League, FIBA, NCAA and PGA TOUR.

Genius Sports Group is uniquely placed through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210125005749/en/

Contacts:

Genius Sports Group Limited:

Chris Dougan, Chief Communications Officer

+1 (202) 766-4430

chris.dougan@geniussports.com

Tristan Peniston-Bird, The One Nine Three Group

+44 7772 031 886

tristan.peniston-bird@the193.com

Investors

Brandon Bukstel

+1 (954) 554-7932

Brandon.bukstel@geniussports.com