Guildford, UK, January 25, 2021 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today announced its Board of Directors has declared a 10% increase in the company's quarterly dividend to $1.06 per share. The dividend is payable on March 22, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 5, 2021.

"As an integral part of Linde's capital allocation policy, the company is committed to increasing its dividends annually. As such, we are pleased to raise the dividend again by ten percent," said Chief Executive Officer Steve Angel.

