DGAP-News: Linde plc
/ Key word(s): Dividend
Linde Declares Dividend Increase for 2021
Guildford, UK, January 25, 2021 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today announced its Board of Directors has declared a 10% increase in the company's quarterly dividend to $1.06 per share. The dividend is payable on March 22, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 5, 2021.
"As an integral part of Linde's capital allocation policy, the company is committed to increasing its dividends annually. As such, we are pleased to raise the dividend again by ten percent," said Chief Executive Officer Steve Angel.
About Linde
The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com.
25.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
