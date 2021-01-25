Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2021) - QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, effective immediately under ticker symbol QGSI. QuantGate Systems Inc. is a fintech company that has developed, and recently launched, its proprietary AI-powered trading solutions designed to enhance investor performance.

"We are proud to officially trade on the OTCQB Venture Market. Achieving this important milestone elevates QuantGate's profile within the investment community which we expect will improve our liquidity and broaden our shareholder base. We would like to thank our shareholders for their ongoing support," said Leonardo Cardoso, CEO of QuantGate Systems Inc.

The OTCQB Venture Market is a premier market for entrepreneurial and development-stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing investors high-quality trading and improved market visibility to enhance trading liquidity. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. Companies trading on the OTCQB meet extensive disclosure requirements, including having their financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP standards which are audited by a PCAOB approved auditor, along with other stringent requirements.

"This is an exciting time for the company as it begins to commercialize its cutting-edge mobile and desktop trading tools. The initial receptivity from our industry-leading channel partners has been extremely positive and we look forward to significantly increasing our user base. Our performance-enhancing technology is ideally positioned to capitalize on the biggest growth trends in the industry," said Mr. Cardoso.

About QuantGate Systems Inc.

QuantGate System Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (www.quantgatesystems.com) is a fintech company that has developed a real time sentiment trading platform, powered by sophisticated artificial intelligence and complex big-data processing algorithms, that identifies trading opportunities across multiple asset classes and financial exchanges. The platform simplifies investment decision-making to enable all types of investors to trade with confidence and empower the financial institutions (that serves investors) with best-in-class trading products and solutions. Having commercialized this technology, mobile, desktop and API products are now available to both retail and institutional investors globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth above may include forward-looking statements that involve certain risks and uncertainties. Words such as "may", "could", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statement are inherently uncertain and that actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements.

QuantGate Systems Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and cautions investors to consider all other risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in QuantGate filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

