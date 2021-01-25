Piercey & Associates, Ltd.: Prominent Christian Attorney Kenneth Piercey is Featured in an Exclusive Online Interview with Thrive Global

Piercey & Associates Ltd. consists of a team of attorneys that set out to build, manage, and protect their clients' legacies. At the top of the company is Kenneth Piercey, a prominent lawyer with a storied professional background and many areas related to estates and trust in which he focuses. Given Kenneth Piercey's unique corporate profile, he has been selected as an exclusive interview subject on Thrive Global's online platform.

BARRINGTON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / Piercey & Associates Ltd. represents lawyers from the arenas of trust, tax, real estate, probate, business succession, guardianship, and elder law. In its ten-year history, Kenneth Piercey has perfected his firm's mission to educate clients in a way that takes the mystery out of estate planning. Above all, Kenneth Piercey is proud to overturn negative stereotypes regarding law firms, as he and his staff always prioritize people before profits.

In his featured interview on Thrive Global, Kenneth Piercey speaks to a wide range of subject matter, such as how to be an effective leader, how to gain more clients (given that his business has doubled in size in the last five years), how to maintain a work-life balance and suggestions for those starting in the legal field. Piercey also speaks at length to one of his company's pillars, generosity. Whether it is regarding time, patience, or monetary value, generosity is an excellent principle of service and a remedy to greed. Having dealt with many inheritance issues, it is something that he observes often.

To learn more about Kenneth Piercey's Piercey & Associates Ltd., a law firm that promotes constructive and uplifting values, please enjoy the Thrive Global Interview linked here.

About Piercey & Associates Ltd.

Piercey & Associates is a law firm based out of Barrington, Illinois, with attorneys focusing their practice in the areas of estate and tax planning, asset protection, real estate, and elder law. Valuing the well-being of their community, the firm works diligently to provide honest, practical advice to those currently navigating the legal landscape. With customer confidence as their highest priority, the professionals at Piercey & Associates Ltd. strive to apply the biblical principles of integrity, wisdom, service, kindness, and peace to the practice of law.

Contact Information:

Piercey & Associates

Website: https://pierceyassociates.com/

Email: apply@pierceyassociatesscholarship.com

SOURCE: Piercey & Associates Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/625790/Prominent-Christian-Attorney-Kenneth-Piercey-is-Featured-in-an-Exclusive-Online-Interview-with-Thrive-Global