SPAN Enterprises: E-file 940 and 941 Forms with ExpressEfile before February 1, 2021

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / Tax season deadlines are coming up fast, and employers are working to complete Form 940 and Form 941 before February 1, 2021.

Form 940 is an annual form for reporting unemployment taxes. Form 941 is the Employer's Quarterly Federal Tax Return, used to report withholdings from employee paychecks for income tax, social security, and Medicare.

ExpressEfile, a SPAN Enterprises product, is supporting Form 940 and Form 941 for the 2020 tax year. This hands-on e-filing solution includes error checks, email support, and instant filing status notifications. Users simply enter their information and transmit their forms directly to the IRS.

"At ExpressEfile, we value small businesses, which is why we offer the best tax solution for employers at the lowest price in the industry, starting at just $1.49 per form," said Agie Sundaram, founder and CEO of SPAN Enterprises. "We're committed to making IRS requirements a safe and easy part of running a business."

Businesses can visit www.expressefile.com to E-File Form 940 and Form 941. ExpressEfile also supports W-2 and 1099 forms for the 2020 tax year.



About SPAN Enterprises:

Since 2009, SPAN Enterprises has served trucking industry professionals with innovative cloud-based software solutions including ExpressTruckTax, TruckLogics, and ExpressIFTA. Hundreds of thousands of truckers look to SPAN Enterprises for affordable prices and excellent customer support. Additional SPAN Enterprises products include PayWow, ACAWise, 123PayStubs, ExpressExtension, ExpressEFile, and ExpressTaxExempt. These simplified tax and payroll products have revitalized the process of paying contractors and employees, staying ACA compliant, and e-filing business-related taxes. From their Rock Hill, SC office, SPAN Enterprises works every day toward a better future full of possibilities for every one of their clients. For more information about SPAN Enterprises, visit https://www.spanenterprises.com/.

