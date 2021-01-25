Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2021) -Pac Roots Cannabis Corp. ("PacRoots" or the "Company") (CSE: PACR), announces that it will be conducting a non-brokered private placement of units (the "Units") at a price of $0.18 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Offering").

The Placement is an offering of up to 8,333,333 units (the "Units") at CDN$0.18 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire an additional Common Share at a price of $0.30 for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Offering.

The Units will be made available by way of prospectus exemptions in Canada, and in such other jurisdictions as the Company may determine and where the Units can be issued on a private placement basis, exempt from any prospectus, registration or other similar requirements.

It is anticipated that the proceeds of the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Units to be issued under the financing will be subject to a four-month hold period. The Warrants will have an acceleration clause whereby if the stock trades above $0.50 for 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may at its discretion issue a press release to force the conversion within 30 days, or otherwise the Warrants will expire if not exercised.

A finder's fee is payable on subscriptions by certain of the subscribers of 7% of the cash proceeds paid by such subscribers and warrants to purchase 7% of the number shares issuable to such subscribers in respect of their subscriptions for Units.

The Company may close the Offering in one or more tranches. Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about February 12th, 2021 and is subject to regulatory approval, including that of the Canadian Securities Exchange. None of the securities acquired in the Equity Financing and the debt settlement will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

Terms are an amendment to the previously announced financing on August 30, 2020.

