Curadigm's project involving its proprietary Nanoprimer technology has been selected as part of the Sanofi iTech Awards Program as a highly promising option to significantly improve gene therapy development

- This selection is formalized through a one-year agreement with Sanofi, coming with 100k€ in funding and scientific exchanges

- Nanoprimer technology is designed to improve bioavailability and reduce hepatic toxicity by temporarily occupying the clearance pathways in the liver, thereby allowing more of intravenously-administered therapeutics to reach target tissues

- This selection for the Sanofi iTech Awards Program advances Curadigm's strategic partnership strategy, and aligns with Sanofi's efforts to improve the efficacy of gene therapy product candidates

"This partnership is a tremendous opportunity to accelerate our mission of improving treatment outcomes for intravenously-administered therapeutics. We are proud that Sanofi has recognized the strategic opportunity to evaluate pairing our Nanoprimer technology with their gene therapy pipeline, potentially expanding the ability to offer the benefits of these product candidates to more patients. We look forward to pairing our scientific expertise with Sanofi's considerable resources so that we can begin generating data in gene therapy and continue to evolve the therapeutic paradigm." Matthieu Germain, CEO of Curadigm

CURADIGM (the ''Company''), an early-stage nanotechnology company dedicated to improving treatment outcomes by shifting the therapeutic delivery paradigm, today announced the selection of its project involving proprietary Nanoprimer technology for the Sanofi iTech Awards program. The Sanofi iTech Awards program aims to identify external innovations with the potential to significantly improve drug discovery and design, drug delivery and drug development within Sanofi. Curadigm's project selection for this program underscores the potential of Curadigm's Nanoprimer to address barriers to the development of promising therapeutics, including nucleic acid-based product candidates.

Nanoprimer technology is designed to precisely and temporarily occupy the therapeutic clearance pathways in the liver. It is administered intravenously, immediately before administration of the therapy, and acts to prevent rapid clearance-thereby increasing bioavailability and subsequent accumulation of therapeutics in the targeted tissues.

The selection to the Sanofi iTech Awards Program involves 100 k€ in funding for one year and scientific exchanges with Sanofi to establish proof of concept. The goal of the project will be to prove that Curadigm's Nanoprimer can improve biodistribution and enhance the efficiency of gene therapy product candidates, potentially expanding and accelerating the ability of these product candidates to provide significant benefits to patients.

About Curadigm:

Curadigm, a Nanobiotix SA subsidiary, is an early-stage nanotechnology company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients by shifting the therapeutic delivery paradigm. Curadigm's Nanoprimer platform is designed to increase drug bioavailability while decreasing unintended off-target effects, specifically liver toxicity. The platform can be used with most intravenous (IV) therapeutics across multiple drug classes. Curadigm is dedicated to advancing therapeutic development based on our deep understanding of how drugs interact with the body, to impact both known and novel drugs across multiple clinical indications.

For more information about Curadigm visit www.curadigm.com

About Sanofi:

Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.

With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe. Sanofi, Empowering Life. www.sanofi.com

