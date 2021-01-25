MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ("Mytheresa" or the "Company"), the parent company of Mytheresa Group GmbH, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 17,994,117 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), representing 17,994,117 ordinary shares, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase 2,347,058 additional ADSs, representing 2,347,058 ordinary shares, at a public offering price of $26.00 per ADS. The Company sold 14,233,823 ADSs in the offering and its sole shareholder sold 3,760,294 ADSs in the offering, including 586,764 ADSs sold by the Company and 1,760,294 ADSs sold by the sole shareholder pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters' option to purchase additional ADSs.

Morgan Stanley Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as lead joint bookrunning managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and UBS Securities LLC acted as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Jefferies LLC and Cowen and Company, LLC acted as bookrunning managers for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 Telephone: 866-803-9204 Email: prospectuseq_fi@jpmorganchase.com.

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Mytheresa

Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. Mytheresa was launched in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. The highly curated offer focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. Mytheresa's unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward looking information," including with respect to the initial public offering. These statements are made through the use of words or phrases such as "will" or "expect" and similar words and expressions of the future. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks outlined under "Risk Factors" in the preliminary prospectus and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the SEC, which may cause actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results. The Company has no obligation, and does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Media Contacts for public relations

Mytheresa.com GmbH

Sandra Romano

mobile: +49 152 54725178

phone: +49 89 127695-236

email: sandra.romano@mytheresa.com

Media Contacts for business press

Edelman USA

Ted McHugh Nicole Briguet

phone: +1 201 341-0211 +1 646 750-7235

email: ted.mchugh@edelman.com

email: nicole.briguet@edelman.com

Edelman Germany, Austria, Switzerland

Ruediger Assion

mobile: +49 162 4909624

phone: +49 221 8282 8111

email: ruediger.assion@edelman.com