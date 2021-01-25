FMW Media Works Corp: New to The Street broadcasting Show number 148 Tonight on Fox Business Network featuring Smartkey (SKEY)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / New to The Street will broadcast tonight 10:30PM PST on FOX Business Network featuring Smartkey (SKEY) The Leader of BOT " Blockchain of Things" . CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz and company ambassador Ben Armstrong "BitBoy" discussing SMARTKEYS partners and the SKEY Token. Szymon talks about connecting the physical world with the virtual world- like Bluetooth. 99 percent of blockchain projects are ideas but SMARTKEY is different and launched with real-world working solutions. We will be featuring SMART KEY this Saturday on Bloomberg Television 6 PM EST and On Newsmax on Sunday at 930 AM EST timeslot.

Also appearing on the show is PAWTOCOL with CEO and Founder Karim Quazzani disrupting the Pet Industry.

Next up is Paypolitan with blockchain expert CEO Nils Tharandt Ortiz on his white label solutions for mobile carriers.

Closing out the show is Aurus Gold (AWG) AURUS.IO with Guido Van Stun CEO and Founder with Senior advisor and former member of the World Gold Council and Global Head of Investments CEO Spider Gold Shares GLD Jason Toussaint . They explain how Aurus is combining best of breed tech in the blockchain space to the traditional gold investor market. Further discussing AWX TOKEN, payment terminals, and more.

About SmartKey

Smartkey (SKEY) is a unique platform that connects the DeFi world with the physical world assets. Smartkey is the first platform to connect the Blockchain of Things (BoT) with DeFi projects. This token promotes the Puzzle Economy which is a collection of Smart Contracts that executes various connected processes. Smartkey token has a maximum supply of 1,000,000,000 SKey tokens.

Businesses can use Smartkey to streamline services and automate their user interactions. They can also execute the ascents of blockchain that involve distributed ledger, smart contracts, absence of censorship, and intermediaries. Smartkey solutions are used for distant and contactless cryptocurrency payments.

Smartkey has collaborated with brands like KIA and Teltonika. Using this cryptocurrency, the companies have developed innovative DeFi solutions for car access management and rental settlement, device interactions, and car rental blockchain-based technologies.

About FMW Media

FMW Media Corp. operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run sponsored media formatted shows across three major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX - New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays 9:30-10 am EST.

