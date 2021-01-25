Anzeige
Gladstone Land Corporation: Gladstone Land Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for its Series D Preferred Stock for February and March 2021

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following cash distributions for its recently issued 5.00% Series D Cumulative Term Preferred Stock ("Series D Preferred Stock") for each of February and March 2021.

Series D Preferred Stock: We have applied to list the Series D Preferred Stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "LANDM." Cash distributions per share of Series D Preferred Stock for each of February and March 2021, are payable per the table below:

Summary of Series D Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date
Payment Date
Amount
February 17
February 28
0.142361
March 25
April 5
0.104167
Total for the Quarter:
$ 0.246528

About Gladstone Land:

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to farmers. The Company currently owns 137 farms, comprised of approximately 101,000 acres in 13 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $1.2 billion. Additional information can be found at www.GladstoneFarms.com.

For stockholder information on Gladstone Land, call (703) 287-5893. For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend-paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.GladstoneCompanies.com.

For further information: Gladstone Land Corporation, +1-703-287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Land Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/625734/Gladstone-Land-Announces-Monthly-Cash-Distributions-for-its-Series-D-Preferred-Stock-for-February-and-March-2021

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
