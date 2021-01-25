Metallic Minerals Corp.: Metallic Minerals Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

Participation in StreetSmart Live! Event Tuesday January 26th

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / Metallic Minerals (TSXV:MMG)(OTC PINK:MMNGF)(OTCQB:MMNGF) ("Metallic Minerals" or the "Company") announces it has received approval from OTC Markets Group Inc. for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, under the symbol MMNGF, as of January 26, 2021. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MMG.

The Company's upgraded listing from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB is anticipated to provide improved liquidity and, by enhancing the overall trading experience for current and potential U.S. investors, add to the Company's shareholder base. By meeting and maintaining the stricter eligibility requirements of the OTCQB listing, Metallic Minerals benefits from Blue-Sky exemptions, certain U.S. state securities laws, which has the potential to further enhance trading volumes through an expansion of investment advisers' ability to recommend investments to their U.S. clients.

Greg Johnson, CEO and Chairman of Metallic Minerals, stated, "Uplisting our common shares is an important step in the advancement of Metallic Minerals, particularly as we have seen a marked increase in interest from U.S. precious metals investors against the backdrop of increasing silver prices over the past 1 ½ years. With a limited number of primary silver exploration opportunities, and particularly those in top North American mining jurisdictions, we are confident this new visibility will improve trading volumes and liquidity as we continue to introduce Metallic Minerals to new investors in the U.S."

StreetSmart Live! Event

Metallic Group CEOs, Greg Johnson of Metallic Minerals, Michael Rowley of Group Ten Metals and Tim Johnson of Granite Creek Copper will be joining mining industry experts - John Feneck, President of Feneck Consulting LLC, and John Newell, independent analyst and portfolio manager - for a live event to discuss upcoming macro-economic and geo-political catalysts, opportunities in the mineral exploration industry, and the specific opportunities within the Metallic Group of Companies.

The event will be hosted by Streetwise Reports as part of its StreetSmart Live! series and will take place on Tuesday, January 26th at 10am PST.

To register, please click here.

About John Newell

Mr. Newell is the portfolio manager for the Cordilleran Resources 2021 Flow-Through Limited Partnership and President and CEO of Golden Sky Minerals Corp. He has 38 years of experience in the investment industry acting as an officer, director, portfolio manager and investment advisor with some of the largest investment firms in Canada including Scotia McLeod, CIBC Wood Gundy and Richardson Greenshields (RBC Capital Markets). Newell is a specialist in precious metal equities and related commodities, and follows a disciplined proprietary approach incorporating equity research, analytical frameworks and risk controls to evaluate and select long and short stocks primarily from the Canadian small and mid-cap coverage. Many large, midcap and junior precious metal companies use his technical charts.

About John Feneck

Mr. Feneck is a portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting. He began his career in 1992 as an equity analyst on the Merrill Lynch global allocation fund (MALOX). From 1993-2019, John was a senior executive for Mutual Fund and ETF providers, spending most of his career at Merrill Lynch Funds (now Blackrock) and JP Morgan Chase Funds. He was ranked #1 in both gross and net sales once at Merrill Lynch and three times at JP Morgan Chase, out of 40 senior executives. John has conducted over 250 seminars and has been part of an investment roundtable at four global events. He has also been a regular and recent contributor to numerous other media channels including Kitco.

John was a member of the precious metals team at Sprott in 2017 and has developed a compelling track record based on a proprietary methodology which combines technical analysis with public information gathered from direct interaction with senior management of commodities companies. More information is available at http://www.feneckconsulting.com.

About Metallic Minerals

Metallic Minerals Corp. is a growth stage exploration company, focused on high-grade silver and gold in underexplored brownfields mining districts. Our objective is to create shareholder value through a systematic, entrepreneurial approach to exploration in the Keno Hill silver district, La Plata silver-gold-copper district, and Klondike gold district through new discoveries and advancing resources to development. All three districts have seen significant mineral production and have existing infrastructure, including power and road access. Metallic Minerals is led by a team with a track record of discovery and exploration success on several major precious and base metal deposits, as well as having large-scale development, permitting and project financing expertise.

About the Metallic Group of Companies

The Metallic Group is a collaboration of leading precious and base metals exploration companies, with a portfolio of large, brownfield assets in established mining districts adjacent to some of the industry's highest-grade producers of silver and gold, platinum and palladium, and copper. Member companies include Metallic Minerals in the Yukon's high-grade Keno Hill silver district and La Plata silver-gold-copper district of Colorado, Group Ten Metals in the Stillwater PGM-nickel-copper district of Montana, and Granite Creek Copper in the Yukon's Minto copper district. The founders and team members of the Metallic Group include highly successful explorationists formerly with some of the industry's leading explorers/developers and major producers. With this expertise, the companies are undertaking a systematic approach to exploration using new models and technologies to facilitate discoveries in these proven, but under-explored, mining districts. The Metallic Group is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada, and its member companies are listed on the Toronto Venture, US OTCQB, and Frankfurt stock exchanges.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Phone: 604-629-7800

Toll Free: 1-888-570-4420

Email: chris.ackerman@metallic-minerals.com

Website: www.metallic-minerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Metallic Minerals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/625862/Metallic-Minerals-Announces-Uplisting-to-OTCQB-Venture-Market