Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. Announces CSE Trading Date of January 26, 2021

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO PRESS SERVICES IN THE UNITED STATES AND NOT FOR CIRCULATION IN THE UNITED STATES

WINDSOR, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / Emergence Global Enterprises Inc.,(CSE:EMRG) ("Emergence" or the "Company"), previously named Velocity Data Inc., is pleased to announce that the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") has approved the listing of the common shares of Emergence. The Company's common shares are expected to begin trading on the CSE on January 26, 2021, under the trading symbol "EMRG".

Table 1: New CSE Stock Symbols and Identification Codes Effective (January 26, 2021)

Trading Symbol CUSIP ISIN Previous New Previous New Previous New Common Shares VCT.X EMRG 92258K200 29103M106 CA92258K2002 CA29103M1068

A listing statement describing Emergence, prepared in accordance with the policies of the CSE, (the "Listing Statement") will be made available on the CSE's website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The information regarding Emergence in this press release is qualified in its entirety by reference to the more detailed disclosure included in the Listing Statement.

In connection with the filing of the Emergence Listing Statement, the Company will refile its interim financial statements for the nine month period ended July 31, 2020, as they are being amended and restated to reflect certain adjustments resulting from an interim review completed by the Company's auditors. Please refer to the amended and restated financial statements that will be refiled on SEDAR and available for review.

Joseph Byrne, CEO of the Company, commented: "This is the first major step in a journey to bring exciting new opportunities to the Emergence Global Enterprises family. We continue to live our mission and vision to bring a natural and sustainable focus to the global nutrition and supplement industries and provide shareholder and consumer value in all that we do.".

About the Company

Emergence is a builder of reputable consumer brands using leading innovation, integrated platforms and full traceability of the health food marketplace. On January 12, 2021 the Company announced the acquisition of Nubreed Nutrition, Inc. ("Nubreed"). Following the acquisition of Nubreed, Emergence has become a North American developer and distributor of branded sports and specialty nutritional supplements.

For further information on the Company, please contact: Joseph Byrne, President & Chief Executive Officer and a Director at phone: 519-257-0460 or by email at: joe@emergenceglobalinc.com.

Additional information about the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Issuer Profile of "Emergence Global Enterprises Inc."

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: closing and the terms and conditions of the proposed transaction; the business and operations of the Company after closing the proposed transaction. Forward looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the nutraceutical and botanical industry. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that the proposed transaction will occur or that the anticipated financial, economic or strategic benefits will be realized.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: Emergence Global Enterprises Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/625903/Emergence-Global-Enterprises-Inc-Announces-CSE-Trading-Date-of-January-26-2021