FCA Italy S.p.A., wholly owned subsidiary of Stellantis N.V. (STLA:EN), and Engie EPS (Paris:EPS) (EPS:EN) announce the signing of the full set of agreements, including the investment and shareholders' agreement1, to create a Joint Venture in the e-Mobility sector. These agreements have been executed in furtherance of the Memorandum of Understanding announced on 12 November 2020.

The Joint Venture will offer a full suite of innovative services and solutions such as residential, business and public charging infrastructures, as well as energy charging subscriptions and Vehicle-to-Grid technologies in order to make access to electric mobility easy and convenient for everyone.

Completion of the transaction is expected to occur in the coming months, subject to customary conditions precedent, including clearance by the competent Antitrust authorities.

Engie EPS is the technology and industrial player within the ENGIE group, developing technologies to revolutionize the paradigm in the global energy system towards renewable energy sources and electric mobility. Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (EPS.PA), Engie EPS forms part of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable financial indices. Its registered office is in Paris, with research, development and production located in Italy.

Stellantis is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision: to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the marques with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates.

1 Based on the governance structure agreed it is expected that ENGIE EPS will fully consolidate the new entity.

