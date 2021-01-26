GUVNL, an electric utility in the Indian state of Gujarat, is seeking project proposals through competitive bidding, followed by a reverse auction. Bidding closes on Feb. 23.From pv magazine India Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. (GUVNL) has issued a call for solar developers to purchase power from 500 MW of grid-connected PV capacity. GUVNL will enter into a power purchase agreement with successful bidders for 25 years from the project's scheduled commercial operation date. The bidders selected by GUVNL will set up solar power projects, including a transmission network up to the delivery point. ...

