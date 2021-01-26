Sumitomo has signed a contract with an EPC for a PV-powered green hydrogen plant in Queensland, and has also started a feasibility study for a gray-green hybrid hydrogen project in Oman.From pv magazine Australia Back in February 2020, the traditional coal and gas hub of Gladstone, Queensland, put its hand up to become Australia's hydrogen mecca. The city was selected to host two ambitious projects - a gigawatt-scale green hydrogen-ammonia installation and a gas injection facility - in order to blend green hydrogen into the city's natural gas network. This week, Japan's Sumitomo announced that ...

