Invitation to presentation of BioArctic's Full Year Report for the period January - December 2020 on February 4 at 9.30 a.m. CET

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) will publish the company's Full Year Report for the period January - December 2020 on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 08:00 a.m. CET.

In conjunction to the report, BioArctic invites investors, analysts, and media to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) on February 4, at 09:30 CET, where Gunilla Osswald, CEO, and Jan Mattsson, CFO, will present BioArctic and comment on the Full Year Report for the period January - December 2020, followed by a Q&A-session.

To attend, please dial-in at one of the numbers below, from:

Sweden: +46 8 505 583 56
Denmark: +45 781 501 07
Germany: +49 692 222 203 80
The Netherlands: +31 207 219 496
Norway: +47 239 636 88
Switzerland: +41 225 675 632
UK: + 44 333 300 9260
US: + 1 833 526 8382

Webcast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/bioarctic-q4-2020

The webcast will also be available on demand on BioArctic's corporate website https://www.bioarctic.se/en/section/investors/presentations/ afterward the presentation.

For more information, please contact:
Oskar Bosson, VP Communications and Investor Relations, BioArctic AB
E-post: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.se
Tel: + 46 704 10 71 80

This information was submitted for publication at 08:00 a.m. CET on January 26, 2020.

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on disease-modifying treatments and reliable biomarkers and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. BioArctic focuses on innovative treatments in areas with high unmet medical needs. The company was founded in 2003 based on innovative research from Uppsala University, Sweden. Collaborations with universities are of great importance to the company together with its strategically important global partners in the Alzheimer (Eisai) and Parkinson (AbbVie) projects. The project portfolio is a combination of fully funded projects run in partnership with global pharmaceutical companies and innovative in-house projects with significant market and outlicensing potential. BioArctic's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ticker: BIOA B). For more information about BioArctic, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioarctic/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-bioarctic-s-full-year-report-for-the-period-january---december-2020-on,c3273638

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9978/3273638/1363328.pdf

Release

