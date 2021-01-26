The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 26.01.2021Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 26.01.2021Aktien1 NO0010626559 Aega ASA2 US01626L1052 Aligos Therapeutics Inc.3 ZAE000191342 Allied Electronics Corp. Ltd.4 BE0974289218 Asit Biotech S.A.5 US07373B1098 Beam Global Inc.6 KYG4509G1055 Hilong Holding Ltd.7 US45719W1062 Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc.8 ZAE000079711 JSE Ltd.9 KYG520771075 Jutal Offshore Oil Services Ltd.10 US4976341051 Kiromic BioPharma Inc.11 KYG5548P1054 L.K. Technology Holdings Ltd.12 US6393581003 NavSight Holdings Inc.13 SE0013719077 Qliro AB14 SE0009920994 Realfiction Holding AB15 KYG763681023 Ronshine China Holdings Ltd.16 ZAE000097580 Sun International Ltd.17 FI0009006951 Valoe Oyj18 KYG2117N1088 China Health Group Inc.19 KYG6525A1031 Newton Resources Ltd.20 GB00B28V9347 Octopus Titan VCT PLC21 CA00775L2057 Advantagewon Oil Corp.22 US2056502030 ComSovereign Holding Corp.23 CA60268M1023 Mindset Pharma Inc.24 PLPRBLG00010 Pure Biologics S.A.25 AU0000009771 Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE26 US0512761034 Augusta Gold Corp.Anleihen/ETF1 US110709AE21 British Columbia, Provinz2 US29874QEM24 European Bank for Reconstruction and Development3 XS2292260960 European Investment Bank (EIB)4 US06406RAQ02 The Bank of New York Mellon Corp.5 US06406RAR84 The Bank of New York Mellon Corp.6 XS1684805556 Acciona Financiación Filiales, S.A. Unipersonal7 CH0592087230 Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank8 XS2289877941 Tesco Corporate Treasury Services PLC9 XS2280537916 The National Commercial Bank10 XS2292953069 Development Bank of Japan11 USU92279AN56 Vector Group Ltd.12 DE000DK0ZMP2 DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale13 LU2269164310 Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI UCITS ETF DR