Owl Labs announces strategic partnership with Ingram Micro Pan Europe to unlock unrivaled distribution to key vertical European resellers

Owl Labs, the award-winning leader in immersive and collaborative video conferencing technology and services, today announced an alliance with Ingram Micro, the world's largest distributor and provider of technology services and solutions.The new distribution agreement expands Owl Labs' reach across Europe and strengthens Owl Labs' presence within key European markets.

Through Owl Labs working relationship with Ingram Micro, Owl Labs will now be able to expand the reach and accessibility of its award-winning flagship product, the Meeting Owl Pro, to one centralised distribution warehouse in Straubing, Germany, and from that single point will support its supply chain into 17 distribution centers across Europe, trading across all 28 countries. Ingram Micro serves a diverse base of resellers and 2,000+ of the world's most recognized IT and mobility technology brands.

With the rapid adoption of hybrid work and remote teams, maintaining effective communication and collaboration regardless of location is more crucial than ever. As more diverse and flexible working patterns continue to become increasingly popular, companies will need to find a better way to connect employees, whether they are in-office or at home. Companies can achieve a seamless collaborative team experience no matter where employees are located with the Meeting Owl Pro. Powered by Owl Labs' proprietary intelligence technology, the Meeting Owl Pro automatically focuses on who is speaking in a room using audio and visual cues from its high-definition 360° camera, as well as eight microphones and tri-speakers, that have a pickup range of five meters. Through this technology the smart device is able to create a fully immersive, near face-to-face experience for all participants involved, and is also compatible with all popular video conferencing platforms.

"We are thrilled to team up with Ingram Micro, increasing our reach and presence across Europe to expand and strengthen our business. This alliance will make it easier for businesses and educational institutions based in Europe to use Owl Labs' collaboration technology to help maintain and facilitate clear and effective communication with employees or students, no matter their location." states Frank Weishaupt, CEO of Owl Labs. "As hybrid and flexible working rises in popularity, there is an increased demand in products and services that help productivity and allow hybrid teams to communicate effectively. We look forward to meeting this demand through our partnership with Ingram Micro."

Owl Labs' products are used by 50,000+ companies in 156 countries across a wide array of categories, including the likes of the Ogilvy, ClearScore, Bern University of Applied Science, and Prague College. Owl Labs has been recently named AV Technology Awards Communication Technology of the Year, as well as German Design Award Winners and Red Dot Award Recipient. The Owl Labs' Meeting Owl Pro is also named in TIME's List Of The 100 Best Inventions Of 2020.

Having the ability to work from anywhere and communicate clearly and securely from everywhere is critical to the future of work," states Joost Boon, director, Advanced Solutions, UCC Supply Chain and Business Operations, Pan Europe GmbH, Ingram Micro. "We are pleased to welcome Owl Labs to the Ingram Micro Pan Europe portfolio, and look forward to working together with our channel partners to generate greater awareness and demand for Owl Lab's innovative and immersive video conferencing technology solutions."

About Owl Labs

Owl Labs is a collaborative technology company revolutionizing the way we connect. Owl Labs creates deeply immersive and inclusive meeting experiences for today's hybrid workforce and virtual classroom. The company's flagship product, the award-winning Meeting Owl, features a wifi-enabled, 360-degree camera, mic, and speaker powered by proprietary technology with an automatic zoom that responds to who's speaking. In 2020, the Meeting Owl Pro was named in TIME's 100 Best Innovations.

Owl Labs continues to champion the hybrid work movement with its annual State of Remote Work Report. To learn more about Owl Labs and the full product suite and to join the Work From Anywhere Movement, please visit www.owllabs.com.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126005061/en/

Contacts:

Chloe Parker

email: owluk@clarity.pr

Phone: +44 (0)7305252756