Developers will build the 50 MW Sunnyside solar project on a former landfill site just outside of downtown Houston.From pv magazine USA A long-abandoned landfill site, located 8 miles south of downtown Houston, will soon become the largest urban solar farm in the United States. The 240-acre plot of land, located in Houston's Sunnyside neighborhood, has been approved for lease to a Wolfe Energy subsidiary by Mayor Sylvester Turner and the city council. Each acre will be leased for $1.00/year. The Sunnyside Solar Project will feature 50 MW of capacity once it reaches operation, which is currently ...

