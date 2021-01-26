HONOR Announces StandOutWithHONOR Global Winners and Partners with Affinity to Empower Productivity and Creativity

StandOutWithHONOR Global Creative Program winners earn four-week internship at leading creative agency Grey in the UK and Germany

Grey in the UK and HONOR MagicBook customers receive 50% discount across Affinity's suite of professional and creative apps

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR today announced the final winners of its StandOutWithHONOR global creative program, which was designed to encourage people to unleash their creativity and upskill during this difficult time. HONOR has also partnered with creative software provider Affinity to provide HONOR MagicBook customers an exclusive 50% discount across Affinity's suite of professional and creative apps including Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer and Affinity Publisher in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, France and Czech Republic.

The Affinity partnership forms part of the HONOR Academy StandOutWithHONOR global creative program, to help students take their job-hunting skills and CVs to the next level. Through the program, people were invited to take part in a series of challenges to showcase their creativity for the chance to earn a four-week paid internship at leading creative agency Grey in the UK and Germany. After submitting several creative designs using the MagicBook Pro and Affinity Apps and impressing in an interview, Katie Richardson from South West London was announced as the winning candidate who will take up the coveted internship position in the London office, whilst José Mendes from Portugal will be joining Grey's German office. Speaking about the experience, Katie said:

"Creativity and design have always been a big part of my life, so the Stand Out with HONOR global creative program was the perfect platform to support my career ambitions. As many students can relate, 2020 has been a difficult year with limited opportunities to build up a strong creative portfolio or network, so I'm thrilled I've earnt the opportunity to work with some of the best in the business to help propel my career forward. I can't wait to see what 2021 will bring for the creative industry."

HONOR MagicBook Series: Designed to Unleash Your Creativity

The HONOR MagicBook Pro is pre-installed with Microsoft Windows 10 and is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 4600H, providing you with all the power needed to create and breeze through heavy duty tasks, whether it's photo editing or 3D rendering, thanks to its advanced processor. There's no compromise to battery life-the HONOR MagicBook Pro gets up to 11 hours of productivity on a single charge.

The stunning 16.1-inch FullView display makes it perfect for viewing photos, movies and browsing the web as well as for applying for new roles. With a smaller footprint, measuring at just 369 x 234 x 16.9 mm, its compact and lightweight design makes the HONOR MagicBook Pro perfect for today's flexible workforce and students, allowing users to work on the go, wherever they may be.

For something even more compact, the HONOR MagicBook 14 and 15 enhance the computing experience with a stunning minimalist design and a FullView display, all packed into in a slim and lightweight body.

The HONOR MagicBook Pro (16+512GB) is available now from £849.99, whilst you can pick up the HONOR MagicBook 14 (8+256GB) and HONOR MagicBook 15 (8+256GB) from £549.99 - kitted out with all the pro tools and power you need, without the hefty price tag.

The newly launched HONOR MagicBook Pro powered by 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U processor started pre-sale for £949.99 on HIHONOR United Kingdom from 21st January and will arrive in other markets in Q1 2021.

To claim your 50% Affinity discount, follow these simple steps:

Purchase a HONOR MagicBook Pro from hihonor.com

Add a picture of your HONOR MagicBook or your order confirmation of an HONOR MagicBook in the comments (with a watermark/something to prove it's a unique photo/screenshot) on HONOR Community.

HONOR will send you the QR code via the HONOR community.

Scan the QR Code, enter the website and proceed to purchase

Valid until 31.01.2021*

Available to redeem in the UK, France , Germany , Italy , Spain , France and Czech Republic

Existing MagicBook owners or those looking to win 50% off Affinity Software can head over to the HONOR Community in the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France and Czech Republic to find out more.

About HONOR

Established in 2013, HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. We are committed to becoming a global iconic tech brand and enabling a smart life across all scenarios and all channels, for all people. With a strategic focus on innovation, quality and service, HONOR is dedicated to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond through its R&D capabilities and forward-looking technology, as well as creating a new intelligent world for everyone with its portfolio of innovative products.

For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com

http://community.hihonor.com/

https://www.facebook.com/honorglobal/

https://twitter.com/Honorglobal

https://www.instagram.com/honorglobal/

http://www.youtube.com/c/HonorOfficial

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1426751/image1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1426752/image2.jpg