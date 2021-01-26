DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: Kopy Goldfields (KOPY): Initiation - Organic growth to more than 100koz in Russia

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Kopy Goldfields (KOPY): Initiation - Organic growth to more than 100koz in Russia 26-Jan-2021 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- London, UK, 26 January 2021 Kopy Goldfields (KOPY): Initiation - Organic growth to more than 100koz in Russia Kopy Goldfields produced 53koz of gold equivalent in FY20 following the reverse takeover by Amur Zoloto and plans to grow organically to 100koz within five years. This does not include the substantial potential of the 1.8Moz Krasny project, where Kopy retains 49% ownership. Kopy Goldfields is investigating a possible listing on the Nasdaq Nordic main market, which could enhance its appeal to a broader range of investors. Our discounted free cash flow to equity (DCFE) valuation of Kopy, at our long-term real gold price forecast of USUSD1,524 /oz and 10% discount rate, is USUSD295m or USUSD0.33/share (SEK2.76/share). However, in the current market environment many listed gold companies are pricing in longer-term real gold prices closer to spot (currently USUSD1,855/oz). Running a sensitivity at a flat real gold price of USUSD1,700/oz (ie a nominal price of USUSD1,700/oz rising by inflation) would give us a DCFE valuation of SEK2.98/share and at USUSD1,900/oz that rises to SEK3.73/share, significantly above the current share price. Looking at EV/EBITDA multiples for comparable Russian gold companies and applying the peer group's FY22e EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.2x to FY22e Kopy EBITDA of USUSD71.2m would suggest a valuation of USUSD368m (equivalent to SEKUSD2.98/share after deducting net debt). Kopy Goldfields is looking to enhance its appeal to investors through a review of its dividend policy, environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) reporting and a potential listing on the Nasdaq Nordic main market. Click here to view the full report. Subscribe to Edison's content to receive reports by email. All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website. About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: Alison Turner +44 (0)20 3077 5700 mining@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group- Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1162923 26-Jan-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 26, 2021 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)