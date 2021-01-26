Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.01.2021
26.01.2021 | 10:15
Hilti's BIM services transforming projects as the construction industry embraces digitalisation

At a time when construction companies look to digitise processes, Hilti's BIM design services and digitised building tools are transforming the way construction projects are designed and managed

MANCHESTER, England, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction industry is embracing digitalisation during recent challenging times. Digital technologies such as BIM are enabling companies to better adapt to these changes. Building Information Modelling is enabling greater collaboration between extended project teams working on different areas and stages of the construction process. Workers involved in design, construction or facility management can upgrade to an extremely efficient end-to-end workflow.

BIM with Hilti - Digitising the Construction Industry

Productivity gains: BIM's single source of reference supports carrying out construction projects more efficiently leading to increased productivity. By moving from traditional setting out methods and deploying advanced layout tools businesses can increase accuracy and increase productivity on the construction site.

Cost-efficient: Businesses can see lower material costs by minimising the risk of over-ordering while streamlining installation processes by using BIM.

Collaborative: Remote co-ordination of data keeps projects going with BIM. Teams from multiple locations can access data at any time, from anywhere. supports safer working and ensures projects are keeping going.

Key features:

  • Clash detection for MEP supports
  • Field-to-BIM model creation - import measurements of walls, slabs, rebar and MEP elements
  • BIM-to-Field - high-speed jobsite layout
  • Pre-fabrication suggestions for cutting, kitting and pre-assembly services
  • Advanced logistics
  • Integrated validation processes

Karl Johnson, Technical Marketing Manager for BIM & MEP, explains the direct impacts of using BIM to improve construction processes, "Let's consider MEP planning: Without BIM, the support structures are planned on-site and separately by each trade involved in the construction process which can lead to higher costs and a reduced productivity. Whereas BIM facilitates end-to-end planning of all trades in one go, so that support structures can be shared. This results in greater productivity on site and less material wastage."

By optimising design, moving from traditional single trade MEP supports and moving to a common, multi-trade support, businesses can not only eliminate clashes in the digital twin, but also achieve an increase in construction site productivity of up to 70% faster installation time and a reduction in material of up to 50%.

View more about Hilti BIM services here: https://hilti.to/BIM_Press
Watch our BIM services video: https://hilti.to/BIM_PressVideo

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1426849/BIM_Infographic.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
