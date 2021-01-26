Correction relates to the gross return forwards/futures recalculation method. The following information is based on the press release from Sandvik AB (Sandvik) published on January 21, 2021 and may be subject to change. The board of Directors of Sandvik has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 27, 2021, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK 2.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 4.50 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is April 28, 2021. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Sandvik (SAND). For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=837104