SPI Energy Co., Ltd.: SPI Energy's Phoenix Motorcars Appoints Auto Industry Veteran Frank Jenkins as VP of Business Partnerships and Development

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) (the "Company"), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced Phoenix Motorcars, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company's EdisonFuture subsidiary, appointed Frank Jenkins as its new Vice President, Business Partnerships and Development.

Jenkins brings more than 35 years of experience in the automotive industry with expertise in marketing, sales, strategic and product development, and establishing key beneficial partnerships and extensive knowledge of the light duty, medium duty, and heavy-duty truck markets. Prior to joining Phoenix, Jenkins was Senior Manager/Director of the Commercial and Heavy-Duty Division at Denso, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Electric Vehicles International (EVI), President of Electric Motors Corporation, Vice President of Sales at Motiv Power Systems, and key leadership commercial sales and marketing positions at General Motors.

At General Motors, Jenkins managed multiple field sales and marketing teams responsible for General Motors' largest fleet customers and created a new division of 350 dealers to grow commercial sales. His sales responsibility ranged from 300,000 units to 500,000 units annually, and he managed a $300 million budget delivering on average over $2 billion in variable net profit. Jenkins also increased non-fleet commercial pickup market share by 10 points, gaining market leadership. Jenkins is credited with creating the majority of mainstay fleet and commercial marketing incentives still in place at General Motors today.

"Frank is a great addition to our team," stated Tarek Helou, COO of Phoenix Motorcars. "Based in Detroit, Frank is well positioned to help us with our plans to open a second production facility in the home of the US auto industry. His wealth of experience across the automotive market will be a great asset for us as we look to secure key industry partnerships and rapidly scale production and sales moving forward."

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, The Company provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, as well as develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Greece, Japan and Italy. The Company has its US headquarters in Santa Clara, California and maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia. SPI is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in green industries such as battery storage and charging stations, leveraging the Company's expertise and growing base of cash flow from solar projects and funding development of projects in agriculture and other markets with significant growth potential.

For more information on SPI Energy and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.SPIgroups.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Phoenix Motorcars

Phoenix Motorcars is a leader in developing medium-duty electric vehicles for commercial markets with a primary focus on class 3 & 4 vehicles. Phoenix Motorcars strives to provide fleets with clean transportation and renewable energy through advanced technology solutions and remains committed to excellence in electric vehicle innovation. Phoenix Motorcars offers a range of vehicle configurations, including shuttle buses, utility trucks, service trucks, flatbed trucks, walk-in vans, cargo trucks and school buses. For more information, please visit www.phoenixmotorcars.com.

