Surgical procedure volumes in the United Kingdom are experiencing a significant decline as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, due to postponement or cancellation of elective procedures and, to a lesser degree, elimination of procedures that would have been performed on patients who die as a result of contracting COVID-19 disease.

This new dataset projects the trends in United Kingdom procedure volumes over the 2017-2025 interval.

From 2019 to 2020, procedure volume is projected to see a steep decline, followed by a substantial increase of almost 2 million procedures (+22%) in 2021. The increase in 2021 is expected to result from the backlog of procedures postponed in 2020 which will add to the normal number of procedures estimated for 2021 in the absence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not all of the procedures postponed in 2020 are expected to be recovered in 2021, since some patients who resort to alternative treatments (e.g., medical therapy, physical therapy) may decide to continue with those treatments and forgo surgery, although this trend will not occur for all types of procedures.

In addition, it may be difficult for surgical services to accommodate such a large increase in volume, although the increase in comparison to 2020 procedure volume that was forecast prior to incorporating the impact of the COVID pandemic is only 11.6%.

UPDATE: All procedure volumes in this database have been re-forecasted as of June 2020 to reflect the impact of COVID-19 on elective and non-elective procedures.

Aesthetic, Dermatological, Plastic Procedures, Base Year 5-Year Forecast, United Kingdom

Cardiothoracic Interventional Cardiology Procedures, Base Year 5-Year Forecast, United Kingdom

Ear, Nose, Throat Procedures, Base Year 5-Year Forecast, United Kingdom

General Surgery Procedures, Base Year 5-Year Forecast, United Kingdom

Neurosurgical Procedures, Base Year 5-Year Forecast, United Kingdom

Obstetrics and Gynecological Procedures, Base Year 5-Year Forecast, United Kingdom

Ophthalmology Procedures, Base Year 5-Year Forecast, United Kingdom

Orthopedic Procedures, Base Year 5-Year Forecast, United Kingdom

Peripheral Vascular Procedures, Base Year 5-Year Forecast, United Kingdom

Spine Procedures, Base Year 5-Year Forecast, United Kingdom

Stereotactic Radiosurgery Procedures, Base Year 5-Year Forecast, United Kingdom

Urological Procedures, Base Year 5-Year Forecast, United Kingdom

