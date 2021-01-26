Ordr Selected to Deliver Forensic Level Device Insight and Threat Protection for University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust

-Ordr's Systems Control Engine secures unmanaged devices on the NHS Trust's growing network-

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr , the leader in security for enterprise IoT and connected devices, today announced that it has been named the solution of choice for the University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust (UHS) in the UK, providing further evidence of its rapid growth within the healthcare market. After analysing the market and reviewing various security solutions, UHS in partnership with reseller SmartGate Group deployed Ordr's Systems Control Engine (SCE), which discovers and secures every connected device, including Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), Internet of Things (IoT) and Operational Technologies (OT).

Like many hyper-connected NHS organisations with a high number of devices attached to the network, UHS required a solution that protected against potential cyber threats and cyber criminals looking to ransom or steal valuable data, including patient information. Ordr SCE discovers every connected device, profiles device behaviors and risks, and automates response. Ordr not only identifies devices with vulnerabilities, weak ciphers, weak certificates, and active threats, but also those that exhibit malicious or suspicious behaviors.

The Informatics department at UHS faced an issue confronting many organisations - both within and outside of the healthcare community - whereby it is difficult to gain full visibility as to exactly what is connected to their network, the associated risk and how to mitigate the 'east-to-west' lateral movement threat from cyber exploitation. This is a common challenge for the NHS as many different departments connect a multitude of devices such as CCTV cameras, door access systems, HVAC systems and a wide range of medical equipment. These devices are business critical but are notoriously susceptible to cyber threats.

"We liked the simplicity of the Ordr solution coupled with its forensic level of insight. It's very intuitive and quick to install, even on a network of this size, and instantly started to catalogue and risk profile every single device on our network," said Darran Lebas, Network and IT Security Manager, University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust. "The way it automatically classifies and then baselines the communications of all our devices is very impressive."

"By delivering real-time device inventory, monitoring east-to-west communications and providing invaluable utilisation data, Ordr is proving to be a valuable asset to the Trust and is a critical component of our cybersecurity strategy," added Adrian Byrne, IT Director, University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust.

"The opportunity to partner with UHS has been fantastic, especially with such a forward-thinking IT team looking to take the Trust forward. It is another example of how our solution addresses the challenges faced by healthcare organisations," commented Bob Vickers, Head of UK&I, Ordr. "UHS, like so many other hyperconnected organisations, sees our solution as being key in their quest to ensure the ongoing cyber security of their connected devices."

Ordr continues to experience growth within the healthcare sector. The company was recently named a Leader in the Healthcare IoT Security market, according to a new report "Decision Insights: Healthcare IoT Security" from KLAS Research. Ordr was highlighted for its fast pace of growth, strong technology offering, high customer satisfaction, and the highest market share among selected vendors. Ordr was also named as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Medical Device Security Solutions.

About Ordr

Ordr makes it easy to secure every connected device, from traditional IT devices to newer and more vulnerable IoT, IoMT, and OT. Ordr Systems Control Engine uses deep packet inspection and advanced machine learning to discover every device, profile its risk and behavior, map all communications and protect it with automated policies. Organizations worldwide trust Ordr to provide real-time asset inventory, address risk and compliance and accelerate IT initiatives. Ordr is backed by top investors including Battery Ventures, Wing, and TenEleven Ventures. For more information, visit www.ordr.net and follow Ordr on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust

University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust provides services to some 1.9 million people living in Southampton and south Hampshire, plus specialist services such as neurosciences, cardiac services and children's intensive care to more than 3.7 million people in central southern England and the Channel Islands. They are recognised as one of twelve GDE (Global Digital Exemplar) NHS Trusts - NHS organisations are awarded this status for their IT thought leadership and adoption of effective technology.

The Trust is also a major centre for teaching and research in association with the University of Southampton and partners including the Medical Research Council and Wellcome Trust. Follow UHS on Twitter @UHSDigital.

