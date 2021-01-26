Two French companies have collaborated on the development of the Osmo-Watt system, which is powered by solar panels. They claim that the technology can produce up to 100 cubic meters of drinking water per day.From pv magazine France French startups Ecosun Innovations and Mascara Nouvelles Technologies are trying to commercialize a PV-powered solution to desalinate brackish water and saltwater. They have described their Osmo-Watt solution as an autonomous, mobile drinking water production unit for isolated areas. The two startups have combined two of their products in a single 20-foot container. ...

